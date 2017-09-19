Family's horror: 'We've been living in a toxic asbestos hell since Debbie'

Nathan and Amanda Van Stralen with their children Leo and Luna outside their Slade Point home.

TRYING to put into words just how much she and her family had lost due to Cyclone Debbie's wrath, Amanda Van Stralen couldn't hold back the tears any longer.

The Mackay mum, her husband Nathan and their two young children Leo (3) and Luna (5 months) have almost reached breaking point after their rental home was deemed un-liveable due to exposed asbestos contamination.

Frighteningly, baby Luna was born two weeks after the cyclone and has potentially been breathing in deadly asbestos fibres for most of her short life.

"All we have left is the clothes on our backs, a blow-up mattress and a port-a-cot," Amanda said as she recalled the horrible circumstances which have left her family homeless and out of pocket thousands of dollars.

The family evacuated from their home during TC Debbie due to the threat of flooding and returned after the storm to discover extensive water damage in the bathroom, toilet and Luna's nursery.

Amanda said their landlord and insurance company responded quickly to start repairing the home and had been very supportive throughout the process.

"They ripped up all the carpet and all the vinyl in three areas and put in drying equipment which pushes air through the area; we had five of the drying machines in the house for about a week and a half," Amanda said.

The Van Stralen family continued to live in the home for two and a half months until construction crews arrived to lay new flooring and replace the vanity in the main bathroom.

But when they arrived, they delivered horrifying news to Amanda and Nathan -- the family had been living in a toxic exposed asbestos contaminated home. The source of the asbestos is yet to be determined.

"The first builders that actually came out to lay the new flooring were the ones that went "hang on, this isn't good, this could be asbestos" and that was two and a half months after it had been exposed originally when the flooring was ripped up," Amanda said.

"We were told to leave the house immediately and they had a specialist in to test the water damaged areas. They were concerned the contamination could have been spread further. It took about a week and a half for the results to come back and they came back positive."

After The Daily Mercury made enquiries about the home, Workplace Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) visited the site yesterday and have since launched an investigation.

A spokesman said WHSQ can confirm the house contains asbestos and WHSQ are making further inquiries into the matter.

Since receiving the devastating test results, Amanda and Nathan say their life has been a 'waiting game' in regards to both their home and their health.

"Luna was born two weeks after the cyclone so her entire life she has been exposed to this asbestos," Amanda said.

"From what we can tell at this stage all of the soft furnishing we have in the house have to be destroyed. The amount that we have lost is just phenomenal."

As an apprentice hairdresser and stay at home dad respectively, Amanda and Nathan are low income earners and say they don't know how they are going to afford replacing all of their belongings and are currently living in a friend's rumpus room until they find a new home.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family recover.

LEAVE ASBESTOS REMOVAL TO THE PROFESSIONALS

IT IN doubt, don't touch it - that's the critical message Martin Brown has for anyone dealing with asbestos.

As the managing director of Queensland Asbestos Management Service (QAMS), Mr Brown knows all too well the dangers of the toxic product.

After hearing of the plight of the Van Stralen family, Mr Brown urged them to know their rights.

"Once those particles become airborne they are very dangerous as they are very easy to breathe in," Mr Brown said.

"These people have been exposed to something potentially very serious and need to get some fairly urgent independent advice on what their rights are."

Mr Brown said QAMS was servicing the Whitsunday area from Bowen to Mackay as a consequence of TC Debbie. He said asbestos was common in anything built before 1987 and up to 1990, but it isn't dangerous until it's state is altered.

"Asbestos can be found in a lot of places in the home. The use of it in glue to stick down vinyl floor boards is very common," he said.

"It's only when the state of it is changed and it is damaged that the fibres become airborne; that's critical.

"If in doubt, don't touch it. You are better off getting it tested and make sure you are dealing with the right people who know exactly what they are doing."