Family’s shock over father of 13’s one-punch death

The family of alleged one-punch victim Luke Jay Kenworthy have shared their grief as they come to terms with his shock passing at a Caboolture pub.

The man allegedly punched and killed at a Caboolture pub last week has left behind 13 children.

Murrumba Downs man Luke Kenworthy, 49, originally from New Zealand, is being mourned this week by family, friends and his former schoolmates at Hutt Valley Memorial College (now Petone College).

A post to a school leavers' Facebook page by Karina Fraser revealed the tragedy behind the death, saying Mr Kenworthy had 13 children.

"He was an awesome brother and will be missed," Ms Fraser said.

Luke Kenworthy has been remembered as a man with a love of God, family and friends. Picture: Facebook

Mr Kenworthy died at the Sundowner Hotel on November 18 not long after end of the State of Origin decider.

Twenty-nine-year-old Caboolture man Joel Michael James Smith has been charged over the death, which is alleged to have happened during a disagreement between the pair.

Mr Smith is due to appear in court later today.

Tributes to the father have painted a picture of a kind man with strong religious values, a talent for music and a love of family.

Mr Kenworthy also leaves behind heartbroken parents Kevin and Jan Kenworthy.

"To our Son Luke Jay Kenworthy... we are very sad and at peace," Kevin Kenworthy wrote.

"God gave and has taken him Home.

"To all Whanau [family] wife Tana children over the waves of the ocean... God's faithful love grace mercy peace be all around you rangimarie [peace] Karakia [prayer].

"Jan mum has been in connection with Luke for nearly two years in a row everyday Luke has rung and shared his life in Aussie with lots of new experiences but his heart for all whanau missing each one.

"Thank you for all the love he had in Australia people that mentored him The Church Christian Faith we all have a wonderful Saviour Jesus."

Nathan Fawcett has shared a moving tribute to his late friend Luke Kenworthy after Mr Kenworthy's shock death at a Caboolture pub last week. Picture: Facebook

Friend Nathan Fawcett shared a moving tribute to Mr Kenworthy.

"From life to death is just a breath," Mr Fawcett said.

"I am in tears as I write this.

"To my friend and brother Luke Kenworthy, you will be sorely missed.

"It seems like just yesterday that you were sitting in my ute with me in Chinchilla where we first started working together but here I am, in my ute without you as you stand before God in eternity.

"The last moment I had with you was glorious.

"I finally gave you my old guitar (I should have given it to you a lot earlier) then you and I sat together for hours worshipping at my dining room table while you played it.

"If only I could rewind time, I would have taken you with me to Chinchilla and none of this would have even happened.

"But it has, so what will I do about it?

"I will share your story Luke, your life will not be in vain."