Company fined over work for the dole death
Family's tribute to teen killed on 'work for the dole' site

Anton Rose
by
26th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
ONE legal chapter may have closed but Joshua Park-Fing's family has revealed the toll the teen's death and ongoing court proceedings have had on their tightly-knit unit.

Speaking outside the Toowoomba Courthouse yesterday, Michael Park-Fing paid tribute to his brother Josh, remembering him as loving, caring and as someone always willing to help others.

"He was really good with computers, something I could never be," he said.

"He was very kind and he was always trying to make things go pretty well for other people. He usually put them before himself; he was very hard-working.

"He was very funny and very technological, he was a technological wizard.

"Today was pretty hard for (Joshua's mother Jenny)."

Jenny Fing told waiting media the day had been an emotional one - before breaking down into tears.

Other parties involved and charged over the incident are currently having their matters progress through the legal system and there will be more court dates like yesterday's to come for Ms Fing.

Josh Park-Fing and his mother Jenny Fing
Josh Park-Fing and his mother Jenny Fing Contributed

"It just has been very, very difficult," she said.

"I just can't speak, I can't say anything - I'm sorry."

Magistrate Viviana Keegan yesterday found more could have been done by Neato Employment Pty Ltd to prevent Mr Park-Fing's death in 2016.

"The risk was obvious and it was easily forseeable what sort of consequences would have occurred," she said.

"It would have been easy to take steps to avoid the risks."

Anton Rose

    Local Partners