Famous clairvoyant to check out Rocky's ghosts

CELEBRITY medium clairvoyant Rayleen Kable, is coming to "ghost hunt” in Rockhampton later this month.

Rayleen is coming to Rockhampton for the first time thanks to local paranormal investigator group Nunnehi Shadow Seekers to be the celebrity guest at The Spirits of Archer Park Rail Museum fundraising dinner.

"I hear Rockhampton is very active (spirit wise) and look forward to what I may see, hear and feel”, Rayleen said.

"I plan to do a ghost hunt on the first night in town and then share my experiences with the dinner guests on Friday night, I'm really excited to be coming to Rockhampton.”

Rayleen said her "spiritual journey began at a very young age” and as a girl she was "always hearing voices and always seeing people, people that were no longer here on the earth plane”.

"I later realised that the voices I was hearing and people I was seeing were passed over and were seeking to connect with their loved ones,” she said.

Event Details

When: Friday, May 12

Where: Archer Park Rail Museum

Cost: $110 - pre-dinner complimentary drink and nibbles and two course dinner with guest speakers and displays.

To book: Call 49222774 or email archerpark@bigpond.com.