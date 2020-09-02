Menu
DJ and ‘I Like to Move It’ hitmaker Erick Morillo dead at 49
Music

Famous DJ dead days before court hearing

by Nate Day
2nd Sep 2020 7:18 AM

Erick Morillo, a DJ and music producer best known for his 1993 hit I Like to Move It, has died at the age of 49.

His death was confirmed to Miami Beach outlet Local 10 News by Miami Beach Police Department's Ernesto Rodriguez.

He was found dead after police responded to a call at 10:42am, and detectives are currently in the early stages of an investigation.

No other details, such as cause and date of the death have been announced.

TMZ reports that there were no apparent signs of foul play, and Morillo's cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

US DJ Erick Morillo.
Rodriguez and reps for the star have not immediately responded to Fox News' request for comment.

Morillo's death comes just under a month after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman at his home in December.

Despite denying the accusations, the musician turned himself in after a rape kit tested positive with his DNA.

His court hearing was scheduled for Friday.

The DJ worked under several pseudonyms, such as Reel 2 Reel, which is the name under which I Like to Move It was released. Other names he's used include Ministers de la Funk, The Dronez, RAW and Smooth Touch.

 

 

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Famous DJ dead days before court hearing

