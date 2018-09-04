Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill Shorten was spotted reading Tuesday's edition of The Morning Bulletin on his visit to Rockhampton.
Bill Shorten was spotted reading Tuesday's edition of The Morning Bulletin on his visit to Rockhampton. Contributed
Politics

Famous face caught catching up on The Bully news

Shayla Bulloch
by
4th Sep 2018 12:35 PM

BILL Shorten sure knows a good newspaper when he sees one after he was spotted reading a copy of The Morning Bulletin during his whirlwind pit-stop in Rockhampton this week.

The leader of the Labor party held a town hall meeting at the Rockhampton Leagues Club last night and addressed issues he felt most important for the Central Queensland community.

Prior to his interview today with editor of The Morning Bulletin, Frazer Pearce, Mr Shorten was spotted catching up on the morning news with today's edition of the paper on the steps of Customs House.

The opposition leader talked all things Rockhampton and cost of living pressures in the region, as well as health care and his views on Adani.

Keep an eye out in tomorrow's edition for the full interview.

Related Items

auspol bill shorten labor party tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GKI launches world first crypto currency deal for resort

    premium_icon GKI launches world first crypto currency deal for resort

    Business Buy a slice of the island's $3B development in world-first crypto currency-backed property deal

    Rocky photographer wins gold at prestigious national awards

    premium_icon Rocky photographer wins gold at prestigious national awards

    Entertainment The key to a great image is conveying emotion and telling a story

    CQ NEEDS: Big developments the region desperately needs

    CQ NEEDS: Big developments the region desperately needs

    Community VOTE: Have your say on what should be priority next

    Labor promises $11m cardiac theatre for Rocky hospital

    premium_icon Labor promises $11m cardiac theatre for Rocky hospital

    Health SHORTEN pledges to improve heart care for CQ if elected

    Local Partners