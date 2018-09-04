Famous face caught catching up on The Bully news

Bill Shorten was spotted reading Tuesday's edition of The Morning Bulletin on his visit to Rockhampton.

BILL Shorten sure knows a good newspaper when he sees one after he was spotted reading a copy of The Morning Bulletin during his whirlwind pit-stop in Rockhampton this week.

The leader of the Labor party held a town hall meeting at the Rockhampton Leagues Club last night and addressed issues he felt most important for the Central Queensland community.

Prior to his interview today with editor of The Morning Bulletin, Frazer Pearce, Mr Shorten was spotted catching up on the morning news with today's edition of the paper on the steps of Customs House.

The opposition leader talked all things Rockhampton and cost of living pressures in the region, as well as health care and his views on Adani.

Keep an eye out in tomorrow's edition for the full interview.