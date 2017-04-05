TV golden girl flies from America to rough it out in Rocky flood

FRONT LINE: Channel 7 Sunrise's newsreader Natalie Barr reporting on the Rockhampton floods from Quay St, Depot Hill.

LIKE mosquitoes to a flood, southern media has swarmed Rockhampton in the past week to report on the mighty Fitzroy.

Sunrise newsreader Natalie Barr was in Hawaii when she got the call to get back to Australia and head for Rockhampton.

Ms Barr arrived at midnight last night and was up at 3am for this morning's broadcast.

She said she and the team flew in to Gladstone and then drove up.

"Thank goodness for the new Yeppen bridge," Natalie said.

State and national news crews from SBS, Channel 7, the ABC, Sky News, Channel 9 and AAP have been hitting the streets to get a feel for the Beef Capital.

The Sunrise team is currently in the USA for a five-day mystery tour. Natalie made it as far as Hawaii when she got the call to return.

"I chose Rockhampton," the popular presenter said.

Natalie is no stranger to Rockhampton, or a Fitzroy River flood.

"I was here in 2011, when we had to chopper in," she said.

"It was really desperate then."

She said from above, Rockhampton was like an island back then as the Fitzroy covered huge areas of land.

Speaking after winding up her broadcast from Quay St about 9.30am, she said she'd already spoken with the SES and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow about the current flood, which is expected to peak tomorrow at 9m.

"Everyone is keen to get the message across for people not to be complacent," Natalie said.

"This is one of the biggest floods that have hit the city."