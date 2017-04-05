28°
News

TV golden girl flies from America to rough it out in Rocky flood

5th Apr 2017 7:05 PM Updated: 8:00 PM
FRONT LINE: Channel 7 Sunrise's newsreader Natalie Barr reporting on the Rockhampton floods from Quay St, Depot Hill.
FRONT LINE: Channel 7 Sunrise's newsreader Natalie Barr reporting on the Rockhampton floods from Quay St, Depot Hill. Melanie Plane

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIKE mosquitoes to a flood, southern media has swarmed Rockhampton in the past week to report on the mighty Fitzroy.

Sunrise newsreader Natalie Barr was in Hawaii when she got the call to get back to Australia and head for Rockhampton.

Ms Barr arrived at midnight last night and was up at 3am for this morning's broadcast.

She said she and the team flew in to Gladstone and then drove up.

"Thank goodness for the new Yeppen bridge," Natalie said.

State and national news crews from SBS, Channel 7, the ABC, Sky News, Channel 9 and AAP have been hitting the streets to get a feel for the Beef Capital.

The Sunrise team is currently in the USA for a five-day mystery tour. Natalie made it as far as Hawaii when she got the call to return.

"I chose Rockhampton," the popular presenter said.

Where Natalie was going |

Natalie is no stranger to Rockhampton, or a Fitzroy River flood.

"I was here in 2011, when we had to chopper in," she said.

"It was really desperate then."

She said from above, Rockhampton was like an island back then as the Fitzroy covered huge areas of land.

Speaking after winding up her broadcast from Quay St about 9.30am, she said she'd already spoken with the SES and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow about the current flood, which is expected to peak tomorrow at 9m.

"Everyone is keen to get the message across for people not to be complacent," Natalie said.

"This is one of the biggest floods that have hit the city."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie depot hill fitzroy river floods media quay st wild weather

BREAKING: 'Red alert': Owners banned from saving $80k boat

BREAKING: 'Red alert': Owners banned from saving $80k boat

NO ONE is allowed in the Fitzroy River at Rockhampton from now.

LIVE VIDEO: Peak hour standstill on Rocky’s horror flood roads

Chaos

HORROR Rocky roads are at a standstill.

1000 lucky homes narrowly miss having phones, internet cut-off

Two NBN workers inspect a cabinet on Wood St, Depot Hill.

The good news is thanks to a generator and a crane

Miracle no-one died in CQ flood horror: Senator

Lotus Creek Service Station, north of Marlborough, was destroyed by raging floodwaters that swept through after Cyclone Debbie.

Canavan describes CQ town as similar to Grantham

Local Partners

TV golden girl flies from America to rough it out in Rocky flood

Like mosquitoes to a flood, southern media has swarmed Rockhampton in the past week to report on the mighty fitzroy

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Major Rocky shopping centre becomes airport drop off

PHOTO FROM 2011: Rockhampton airport

Creative new plan will see Rockhampton people back in the air

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

One man, five puppets, countless laughs

David Strassman is bring his new show iTedE to Rockhampton in May.

David Strassman brings unique comedy to Rocky for start of Oz tour

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

Smurfs: The Lost Village — animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes

CHiPS savaged by critics: ‘squalid, incoherent catastrophe’

Michael Pena and Dax Shepard in a scene from the movie CHiPS.

No one wants to waste their cash on an absolute stinker.

MOVIE REVIEW: Ghost in the Shell honours its anime roots

Scarlett Johansson plays The Major in the movie Ghost in the Shell.

SCARLETT Johansson is excellent in clever tribute to cult manga.

Kyle Sandilands blasts Markle’s sister

Samantha Grant — Meghan Markle’s half sister.

SHOCK jock hangs up on Meghan Markle’s sister during interview.

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

Ten backs George Calombaris amid pay fiasco

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Channel 10 says Calombaris's staff pay issues won’t hurt MasterChef.

Your school holiday movie guide

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

FILM critic Leigh Paatsch rates the movies on offer over the break.

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $545,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Ultra-Modern Kitchen, New Ensuite and In-Ground Pool

331 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $429,000

What a truly unique property! This home is jam packed full of character, once you step inside the front door you will be in awe of its sheer beauty. This location...

Superb Frenchville Location, Freshly Painted Ready!

308 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000 Neg

Highly motivated sellers have just reduced the price! So be quick to inspect this fantastic highset brick base home with double garage and rumpus underneath. Enjoy...

Fresh Paint and New flooring only $229,000

372 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This solid block home has just received a fresh coat of paint to the interior as well as new floor coverings making it fresh and ready for you to move straight in.

Fantastic First Home or Investment!

10 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $259,000

This gorgeous weatherboard home is priced to sell with a recently painted exterior, new roof and gutters plus a modern kitchen and bathroom. There is a new deck...

Luxury Home With Breathtaking Views

7 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's exclusive estates, this luxurious home offers resort style living you've been looking for. Feel the serenity captivate as you pass...

Gorgeous Gable In Beautiful Wandal - Only $259,000

7 Dally Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 3 $259,000

This is definitely A MUST SEE Property- fantastic Southside Location and very Affordable for the 1st Home Buyer, Singles, Couples, Families and Smart Investors...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living

6 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

You will absolutely fall in love with the amazing views from this home. What a fantastic property with stunning design and immaculate presentation. The features...

Frenchville/Side Access/Great Family Home

100 Grosskopf Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 $279,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they are in a great location in Frenchville. With the super wide frontage there is no problem for the big shed or...

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!