'Fancy bringing five children into the world': Court shames drug-dealer dad

JUSTICE Duncan McMeekin summed it up the best. 2016 has been a "busy" year for Biloela man Nathan Tui Kororiko.

If his court room manner complete with eye rolls and a constant smug look was any judge it wasn't his first time before the court.

His 12 month wrap sheet was extensive and violent - drug charges, assault, shoplifting, traffic breaches - the whole nine yards.

Appearing in Rockhampton Supreme Court this morning, Kororiko pleaded guilty to his latest string of charges, one count of drug possession charges over two grams and three summary offences of a like nature.

The court heard when police intercepted Kororiko in Calliope on January 30, they discovered a backpack containing several clip seal bags of methylamphetamines and various drug paraphernalia.

Wrapped in a piece of clothing however, $9,650 cash, suspected to be in link with drug trafficking.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand told the court that the father of five was "regrettably" introduced to drugs by the age of 12.

"He has smoked cannabis since he was 12 and by 14 was a daily user by 14," Mr Ahlstrand said of his now 27-year-old client.

"By 25, he had commenced to using meth which, for a time, was infrequent use which proceeded to daily use.

"He does wish to refrain from using drugs going forward."

Mr Ahlstrand was seeking a term of imprisonment around the two-year mark.

Supported by his mother (and carer of four of his children) in court, Justin McMeekin said Kororiko was fortunate.

While he was sceptical of the realistic rehabilitation prospects, Justin McMeekin couldn't hide his disgust.

"Fancy bringing five children into the world and behaving so badly," the court heard.

"You have responsibilities to those children, you have exposed them to a world we prefer them to know nothing about.

"With criminal history covering the whole gamut at a young age. You are of mature age but I am not sure you are a mature man.

"It was a significant amount of drugs and cash found. That is the problem with young people, they think it is a quick way to make big money."

The court heard of Kororiko's satisfactory upbringing that could not explain the crime spree.

Mr Ahlstrand apologised to the community, his friends and family on behalf of Kororiko.

"If the apology is heartfelt you will never be back here. I sincerely hope you have learned your lesson," Justin McMeekin said.

Kororiko was sentenced for a period of two years and three months with a parole eligibility date of November 23, 2017.

For the three summary charges he was convicted and not further punished.