Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Fans convinced of royal cameo in The Crown

by Eve Wagstaff, The Sun
17th Nov 2020 7:42 AM

 

The Crown fans are convinced Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has made a secret cameo in the new season of the smash Netflix series.

The look-a-like of Kate appears in a crowd scene in episode six, while a young Lady Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin, drives past with Prince Charles, played by Josh O'Connor.

Wearing a yellow jacket and floral top, the extra is the spitting image of the Duchess of Cambridge.

RELATED: Crown viewers conflicted over Thatcher portrayal

Fans are convinced this is Kate Middleton in an episode of The Crown.
Fans are convinced this is Kate Middleton in an episode of The Crown.

The Crown recently dropped its fourth season of the show.

It follows the 1970s drawing to a close and Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman, and her family are preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles.

RELATED: Prince Harry's deal with Netflix causes problems

 

Meanwhile, the nation is beginning to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, but behind closed doors the royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Many fans of the show have already binged watched the entire season four.

Proving to be one of the most popular seasons yet, fans were left gobsmacked when Prince Edward (Angus Imrie) dropped the C-bomb on Charles in a brutal take-down.

RELATED: Sex scandal The Crown left out

Emma Corrin plays Lady Diana Spencer. Picture: Netflix
Emma Corrin plays Lady Diana Spencer. Picture: Netflix

Tobias Menzies makes up the cast in the role of Prince Philip, while Helena Bonham Carter is Princess Margaret and Erin Doherty plays Princess Anne.

The frowned-upon word has never been said on the drama before and fans flocked to Twitter to discuss it.

The vast majority seemed to enjoy the cheeky moment and praised the show for not shying away from the conflict within the royals.

One wrote: "Absolutely LIVING for the ep in #TheCrown in which Prince Edward says 'impressively c**t'".

Series 3 ended with Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee as Princess Margaret attempted to take her own life.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

 

Originally published as Fans convinced of royal cameo in The Crown

More Stories

entertainment netflix royal family the crown tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Premium Content Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Money Rockhampton Regional Council has filed the lawsuit in the district court.

        Man busted drink driving for third time in four weeks

        Premium Content Man busted drink driving for third time in four weeks

        News A roofer was busted drink driving three times in a month – once he asleep behind...

        New ‘bold and exciting’ strategy to boost CQ tourism

        Premium Content New ‘bold and exciting’ strategy to boost CQ tourism

        News “It’s going to turbo charge our efforts to elevate the region’s reputation as a...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.