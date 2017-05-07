Fans dig deep to raise funds for seriously injured sports star

Former Rockhampton basketballer Lara Napier pictured playing for the Willetton Tigers in the WASBL.

ROCKHAMPTON Cyclones captain Alex Brady fondly remembers the tenacity and determination that helped elevate Lara Napier's basketball career.

And she is keenly aware that Lara will have to draw on all of that fighting spirit after she was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident just over a week ago.

The 26-year-old, who played all of her junior basketball in Rockhampton and had several seasons with the Cyclones, was living in Western Australia and playing with the Willetton Tigers in the State Basketball League.

She was injured in the accident last Friday and it is understood the extent of her injuries could keep her out of work for at least six months.

Alex and Lara grew up together on Rockhampton's basketball courts and while they were opponents on the local club scene, they played together in numerous rep sides and were both part of the Queensland Academy of Sport training program.

"Lara was tenacious in the way that she played and I took so much from her game,” Alex said.

"She was super tough and she embodied all of those values that you want junior players to have.

"It's such an awful thing that's happened to her but she's definitely got all of Rockhampton Basketball behind her and she's such a tough person that I'm sure she will pull through.”

Spectators at the Cyclones and Rockets double header at Hegvold Stadium on Saturday night showed their support for Lara, donating more than $1100 to the GoFundMe campaign launched by her current club.

An emotional Rockhampton Basketball manager Matt Neason said it was incredibly sad news about Lara.

"It's difficult to find the words to fully express what a quality human being Lara is,” he said.

"She's a fantastic person and was, without question, one of the most driven juniors I have ever seen.

"Her work ethic in pursuit of becoming the best player she could become was unparalleled.

"Our hearts go out Lara and her family as we wish her all the best and wait in anticipation for what we hope will be a speedy recovery.”