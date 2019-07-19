Fans excited over ‘new-look’ Aldi item

While the Brits are known for their love of a queue, there's one thing that'll make an Aussie stand patiently in line - an Aldi Special Buy deal.

The budget supermarket has just revealed its offers for next week, and one item is already proving to be a standout among fans.

That's because Aldi has given one of its most sought-after products a slick new makeover.

While the previous grey rocking chair has sold out in as little as a minute in many stores and given people a reason to line up in the cold, the new Mia style seems likely to cause an even bigger frenzy.

On Instagram, fan pages dedicated to the store are already "getting excited" about the chair's chic new makeover.

Aldi's new rocking chair is getting people ‘excited’. Picture: Instagram/Aldi Lovers AU

There’s already huge interest online among Aldi’s loyal fans. Picture: Instagram/ Aldi Lovers AU



Unlike its predecessor Ava, it doesn't have grey diamond-shaped padding and instead is covered in a crisp, cream fabric.

But it still features the same changeable legs, which can make the seat a rocker or static, and still has the same $199 price tag.

The furniture item has in the past been particularly popular among new mums, who've flocked to stores across the country in a bid to snag one.

"The Aldi rocking chair is back, the design is different though this time around. Will it sell like hot cakes like the last one?" one bargain lover wrote on Instagram.



An Aldi spokesperson told news.com.au the new rocker was part of a "Bubs Clubhouse" range and was a "modern update" on its last design.

"Customers may recognise the chair as a modern update of our traditional style Ava rocking chair, which has been very popular in previous Special Buys," the spokesperson said.

"For this theme, we have introduced a new rocking chair style with a modern and simplistic design in line with current market trends.

"Our Ava rocking chair featured a tufted back with winged sides, traditional-shape rocking chair legs and was available in a soft grey colour. We've updated the look, with Mia to offer a smooth finish, flat back, modern-look rocking legs and an additional cushion for extra comfort."

The old Ava chair caused total chaos. Picture: Supplied

The chair is available in two neutral colours - soft grey and white, with Aldi confidently declaring: "The Mia rocking chair will not disappoint."

In the past, the brand's rockers have been snapped up in less than 60 seconds, leaving hordes of people waiting in line for one upset.

Will the new Mia style do the same? Aldi certainly thinks so. Picture: Supplied



Last year, the Chatswood store descended into chaos as people clambered to get their hands on the rocking chair, leading Aldi customers to call for a fairer way to purchase popular Special Buys.

Only eight people managed to buy one when the store opened at 8.30am. By 8.31am, all the chairs had sold out.

On Twitter, one Aldi customer from Newcastle, NSW, said she saw "two old guys punch on" at her local store in the hustle to secure one of the chairs.

Hit up the Aldi sale for a rocking chair with my preggo sister this morning. Far out! People take that shit seriously! Nearly saw two old guys punch on. — Elise (@Calypso) January 16, 2018



As a result, many Aldi stores have introduced a ticketing system, restricting people to just one sought-after item.

