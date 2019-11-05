Fans go wild for ‘amazing’ Aldi item

Aldi has announced the return of its popular wine advent calendar.

Aldi has announced the return of its popular wine advent calendar.

JUST when you thought Aldi couldn't impress anymore with its bargain special buys, out it comes with an epic advent calendar - and fans are frothing over it.

The German discount store has released details of a wine advent calendar, with one of its biggest fan pages already getting their mitts on the sure sellout item.

"Who needs chocolate advent calendars when Aldi brings the goods with a wine advent calendar!" Tammy, from Aldi Lovers Australia, wrote.

Since being shared this morning, it's already clocked nearly 1000 likes and hundreds of comments, as people excitedly tag their mates.

And it appears many others agree, branding it the "best advent calendar invented".

"The perfect accompaniment to our cheese advent calendar!" one fan said, tagging her friend.

"We need this!!!" said another exited shopper.

"Our kind of advent calendar," a third added.

The popular advent calendar was a sellout last year, and the same is expected to happen this year, with wine lovers set to flock to stores when it goes on sale on Wednesday, November 13. But it will only be available in select Aldi stores that offer liquor.

Like the traditional chocolate advent calendars, this variation also helps you count down the days until Christmas with the $79.99 calendar including 24 mini bottles of French wine - a mix of sparkling, white, rosé and red.

"We sold the Wine Advent Calendar for the first time in Australia in 2018 and if the popularity from last year is anything to go by, we anticipate the calendar will be a hit with customers again this year," Jason Bowyer, ALDI Wine and Champagne Buying director told news.com.au.

Aldi aren't the only brand launching a less than traditional advent, with rival supermarket Woolworths recently announcing its 12 Days of Cheesemas advent calendar.

The $16 box has a selection of top British cheese like Applewood, which has a smoked flavour, cheddar and Red Leicester - a cheese with a slightly nutty taste.

Other types featured are double Gloucester, a cheese with a rich, hard texture, and Wensleydale with gingerbread, a soft, sweet variety.

Or if you want something a bit more fancy and are willing to fork out $196.50, you can opt for the 12 Days of Cheese with the boxes made to order.

It includes a bunch of French cheese from Brique D'affinois, Mon Pere brie and Will Studd Brillat Savarin.

But if wine or cheese isn't your thing, and you want to take Christmas one step further, how about Gingle Bells Gin.

Yes, it's a thing.

Gin baubles anyone?

It might not be an advent calendar, but it's still guaranteed to kick off the festive season with each set including a cocktail guide.

It offers six floral gin baubles that are all handmade by Wild Hibiscus Flower Co, which crafts the Australian dry gin in their own distillery.

The gift set includes two 54ml baubles at 37 per cent alcohol volume and four 50ml baubles at 40 per cent alcohol volume.