Offbeat

Fans lose it at Prince William’s biceps

by Bianca Mastroianni
21st May 2021 5:04 AM

 

Prince William has his fans tongue's wagging in a new vaccination photo uploaded to Instagram.

Posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram page, Wills posed with his shirt pulled up over his bicep.

"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," read the caption.

"To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."

Fans were incredibly vocal in the comments section.

Fans are fawning over William's ripped arms. Picture: Instagram
"Guns," wrote one user with the bicep emoji.

"He is really fit," another commented.

"Prince William has some guns..."

"That bicep though."

"Look at them guns."

"What a babe."

"Get those gains brother."

"Those biceps though...."

"Oh, Prince William works out."

This is sure to be a huge confidence boost for Will, who was recently crowned the World's Sexiest Bald Man.

 

The Duke faced stiff competition including Jason Statham, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Vin Diesel and Bruce Willis.

While he isn't completely bald just yet, he was described as "sexy" a whopping 17.6 million times.

William, 38, received his first dose of the vaccine after the UK-wide rollout was expanded to people in their 30s.

It is unclear whether Kate Middleton, 39, got the jab as well.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, got her first dose in January, alongside her late husband Prince Philip.

William's father Prince Charles, 72, received his first dose in February alongside his wife Camilla, 73.

Originally published as Fans lose it at Prince William's biceps

