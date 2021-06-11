Menu
Billie Eilish has posted a mysterious comment on Instagram, and her fans are convinced she’s sending a very big message.
Billie Eilish has posted a mysterious comment on Instagram, and her fans are convinced she's sending a very big message.
Fans lose it over Billie’s cryptic post

11th Jun 2021 9:38 AM

Fans think US singer Billie Eilish has come out on Instagram today.

The 19-year-old seven-time Grammy award winner recently released the song and music video for her latest tune, Lost Cause, which features herself and a handful of other women at a playful slumber party.

Uploading several screenshots from the racy music video, Eilish wrote the caption: "I love girls."

Billie Eilish wrote ‘I love girls’ on Instagram with this photo.
Billie Eilish wrote 'I love girls' on Instagram with this photo.

Only a few hours after she uploaded it, the post had received more than six million likes and a tidal wave of comments questioning the Bad Guy singer on whether the post served a deeper meaning.

"BRO IS SHE SAYING WHAT I THINK SHE'S SAYING," one commenter wrote, while another said: "IS THIS YOU COMING OUT?"

Fans also flooded Twitter sharing in the confusion:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While Eilish has never opened up about her sexuality, there are rumours she is currently dating little-known actor, 29-year-old Matthew Vorce.

Eilish recently dyed her hair blonde.
Eilish recently dyed her hair blonde.

Eilish has had somewhat of an image overhaul lately after dying her hair peroxide blonde, posing in lingerie for British Vogue and starring in the uncharacteristically racy music video for Lost Cause.

Billie Eilish’s music video for Lost Cause. Picture: YouTube
Billie Eilish's music video for Lost Cause. Picture: YouTube

The singer has been very outspoken about body positivity and the conscious choices she's made throughout her career to redirect media attention from her body, such as wearing oversized T-shirts and baggy pants.

But she came out of hiding in her new video, shedding her notoriously slouchy style and instead dancing around in shorts, teasing more cleavage than usual.

Originally published as Fans lose it over Billie's cryptic post

The video is surprisingly raunchy. Picture: YouTube
The video is surprisingly raunchy. Picture: YouTube
