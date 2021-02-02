Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The cast from the 2020 production of Mamma Mia! Photo: Jann Houley
The cast from the 2020 production of Mamma Mia! Photo: Jann Houley
Art & Theatre

Fans of Mamma Mia! keen to ‘go again’

Pam McKay
2nd Feb 2021 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

People who saw last year’s production of Mamma Mia! are booking again for the 2021 season.

Tickets for the Rockhampton Regional Council production of the hit musical went on sale Monday morning and demand has been high.

Mamma Mia! was already the highest selling council-produced musical before COVID cut short its 2020 run.

Due to overwhelming public demand, a decision was made to remount it.

READ: MAMMA MIA: Best-selling show to hit the stage again

READ: Mamma Mia! takes sisters on ‘lovely journey’

READ: Mamma Mia sheds new light on power of ABBA classics

The six-performance season will run in March, with four evening shows and two matinees.

The council’s community services portfolio spokesperson, Councillor Drew Wickerson, said there were early indications it was going to be a great season.

“Ticket sales are going nicely. Box office staff have been kept very busy and online sales are strong,” he said.

“We’re seeing return buyers who saw the show last year, new buyers and also those who missed out when the second week was cancelled due to COVID 19.

“But good seats are still available and there are six shows in total, so I urge people to book early.”

The dates are:

  • Friday, March 19, at 7.30pm
  • Saturday, March 20, at 7.30pm
  • Sunday, March 21, at 1.30pm
  • Friday, March 26, at 7.30pm
  • Saturday, March 27, at 7.30pm
  • Sunday, March 28, at 1.30pm

Tickets are on sale at the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111, or online at www.seeitlive.com.au.

box office councillor drew wickerson mamma mia! pilbeam theatre rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW
    • 2nd Feb 2021 7:12 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Govt promises to listen to CQ business owners

        Premium Content Govt promises to listen to CQ business owners

        News News Corp asked what was being done about youth crime which made some CQ small businesses virtually uninsurable.

        Rocky students host hangi for Waitangi Day

        Premium Content Rocky students host hangi for Waitangi Day

        Community The students built a traditional earth oven for the occasion.

        • 2nd Feb 2021 6:00 PM
        Four teens charged after The Range burglary

        Premium Content Four teens charged after The Range burglary

        News Three of the boys appeared in court on Tuesday.

        Crash on North Rockhampton road

        Premium Content Crash on North Rockhampton road

        Breaking Emergency services attended the scene of the incident.

        • 2nd Feb 2021 6:25 PM