Fans of Mamma Mia! keen to ‘go again’

The cast from the 2020 production of Mamma Mia! Photo: Jann Houley

People who saw last year’s production of Mamma Mia! are booking again for the 2021 season.

Tickets for the Rockhampton Regional Council production of the hit musical went on sale Monday morning and demand has been high.

Mamma Mia! was already the highest selling council-produced musical before COVID cut short its 2020 run.

Due to overwhelming public demand, a decision was made to remount it.

The six-performance season will run in March, with four evening shows and two matinees.

The council’s community services portfolio spokesperson, Councillor Drew Wickerson, said there were early indications it was going to be a great season.

“Ticket sales are going nicely. Box office staff have been kept very busy and online sales are strong,” he said.

“We’re seeing return buyers who saw the show last year, new buyers and also those who missed out when the second week was cancelled due to COVID 19.

“But good seats are still available and there are six shows in total, so I urge people to book early.”

The dates are:

Friday, March 19, at 7.30pm

Saturday, March 20, at 7.30pm

Sunday, March 21, at 1.30pm

Friday, March 26, at 7.30pm

Saturday, March 27, at 7.30pm

Sunday, March 28, at 1.30pm

Tickets are on sale at the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111, or online at www.seeitlive.com.au.