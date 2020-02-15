Fans pack Browne Park for Broncos, Capras clash

MUSCLING UP: Brisbane Broncos' Joe Ofahengaue is met by some willing CQ Capras defence in tonight’s trial game at Browne Park.

MUSCLING UP: Brisbane Broncos' Joe Ofahengaue is met by some willing CQ Capras defence in tonight’s trial game at Browne Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras put in a spirited showing in their pre-season trial tonight, going down 36-18 to a star-studded Brisbane Broncos.

It was standing room only at Browne Park as about 5500 fans packed in to see the Intrust Super Cup team’s gutsy performance against the experienced NRL outfit which included four State of Origin players - Darius Boyd, Andrew McCullough, Jack Bird and Joe Ofahengaue.

They also got to see the Capras women’s team impress in their first outing, equally as courageous in their 16-4 loss to the Souths Logan Magpies.

Capras men’s coach David Faiumu was understandly happy with his new-look squad’s performance.

“It was the hitout that we needed,” he said.

“They stayed in the fight. The Broncos looked like they were going to run away with it for a while there and I thought we finished strongly.

“There’s a lot to improve on, a lot to work on, but all in all very proud of the effort.”

Broncos’ coach Anthony Seibold said it was great to be back in his home town of Rockhampton and to witness such a fantastic turnout.

“It was a really good evening for rugby league,” he said.

“The young Capras team were outstanding, very enthusiastic and energetic, so I’m sure they got a great experience and should get a lot of confidence out of that.

“It was a really good game, fantastic crowd.”