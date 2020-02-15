Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MUSCLING UP: Brisbane Broncos' Joe Ofahengaue is met by some willing CQ Capras defence in tonight’s trial game at Browne Park.
MUSCLING UP: Brisbane Broncos' Joe Ofahengaue is met by some willing CQ Capras defence in tonight’s trial game at Browne Park.
Sport

Fans pack Browne Park for Broncos, Capras clash

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
15th Feb 2020 10:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras put in a spirited showing in their pre-season trial tonight, going down 36-18 to a star-studded Brisbane Broncos.

It was standing room only at Browne Park as about 5500 fans packed in to see the Intrust Super Cup team’s gutsy performance against the experienced NRL outfit which included four State of Origin players - Darius Boyd, Andrew McCullough, Jack Bird and Joe Ofahengaue.

They also got to see the Capras women’s team impress in their first outing, equally as courageous in their 16-4 loss to the Souths Logan Magpies.

Capras men’s coach David Faiumu was understandly happy with his new-look squad’s performance.

“It was the hitout that we needed,” he said.

“They stayed in the fight. The Broncos looked like they were going to run away with it for a while there and I thought we finished strongly.

“There’s a lot to improve on, a lot to work on, but all in all very proud of the effort.”

Broncos’ coach Anthony Seibold said it was great to be back in his home town of Rockhampton and to witness such a fantastic turnout.

“It was a really good evening for rugby league,” he said.

“The young Capras team were outstanding, very enthusiastic and energetic, so I’m sure they got a great experience and should get a lot of confidence out of that.

“It was a really good game, fantastic crowd.”

andrew mccullough anthony seibold brisbane broncos browne park cq capras darius boyd rugby league south logan magpies
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people taken to hospital after multiple cars collide

        premium_icon Two people taken to hospital after multiple cars collide

        News A teenage girl suffered possible spinal injuries and chest pain.

        Minor flood warning issued for the Dawson River

        premium_icon Minor flood warning issued for the Dawson River

        Weather Isolated showers and thunderstorms forecast over the catchment this weekend.

        New craft beer to hit the tap at Yeppoon RSL

        premium_icon New craft beer to hit the tap at Yeppoon RSL

        News Organisations are working together to bring Yeppoon’s locally brewed craft beer and...

        Repeat offender looking forward to becoming a dad

        premium_icon Repeat offender looking forward to becoming a dad

        Crime An offender, who went on a crime spree racking up 26 charges, finally has something...