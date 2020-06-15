Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Food & Entertainment

Fans react to KFC’s surprise new product

by Jack Gramenz
15th Jun 2020 2:54 PM

 

KFC appears to have jumped on the wave of excitement around the release of the next-generation consoles by Playstation and Xbox, with a new video spruiking its own entry into the console wars.

The video of the "KFConsole", which includes a "chicken chamber", has had almost three million views since being posted to the KFC Gaming Twitter account.

It follows the announcement last week about the new games coming to the PlayStation 5 and a reveal of what the console will look like. But while excited about the console idea, fans were quick to question if the announcement was for real or a publicity stunt.

RELATED: Xbox detail you really want to know

 

The Xbox Series X has also been mocked for its looks.
The Xbox Series X has also been mocked for its looks.

The KFConsole, quite fittingly, looks a bit like an air fryer that's been given a Colonel Sanders approved paint job and promises a "chicken chamber" and "cross platform compatibility", as well as claiming True 4K resolution with 120 frames per second gameplay.

RELATED: Next Xbox console's throwback feature

The KFConsole might not actually exist.
The KFConsole might not actually exist.

That would make it an impressive console and a worthy competitor, if it actually exists, which it probably doesn't.

Many respondents on social media were quick to question whether it's a real product.

Others, facetiously or otherwise, were excited to get their freshly licked fingers on one.

The short video teasing the KFConsole ends with a date "11.12.20", believed to refer to December 11 this year, as the KFCGaming Twitter account lists its location as the United Kingdom.

It's possible that date will come and go with no further word on the KFConsole, and until more details are released it's safe to assume the chicken restaurant is not making a sudden shift to consumer electronics.

Originally published as Fans react to KFC's surprise new product

A peek inside the
A peek inside the "chicken chamber"

More Stories

drive-through fast food kfc playstation xbox

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional developers call for JobMaker green light on inland rail

        premium_icon Regional developers call for JobMaker green light on inland...

        News The rail would link Central Queensland’s coal, bulk freight and containerised agricultural exporters.

        Swimming to recommence at Southside pool today

        premium_icon Swimming to recommence at Southside pool today

        Information The 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre has re-opened from today with COVID safe...

        UPDATE: Teenager crashes into tree on the Capricorn Hwy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Teenager crashes into tree on the Capricorn Hwy

        Breaking The young man was taken to Emerald Hospital

        5-day marathon rescue mission for coast guard

        premium_icon 5-day marathon rescue mission for coast guard

        News It took the crew multiple attempts against rough conditions to bring the marooned...