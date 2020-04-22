Menu
Poh looks as young as ever.
Food & Entertainment

Fans shocked by Poh’s real age

22nd Apr 2020 7:16 PM

She first appeared on MasterChef in its debut season in 2009.

And fans have pointed out Poh Ling Yeow has somehow managed to defy the ageing process over the last decade, as many say they were surprised to learn her real age.

The cook, who is currently appearing on Channel 10's all stars series MasterChef: Back to Win this year, is approaching the age of 50, leaving many baffled by her youthful appearance.

For the record, Poh - a staunch fan favourite - is 47. But she certainly doesn't look it.

Poh in 2009.
Safe to say viewers don't believe it.

 

Poh, who runs a cafe in Adelaide, was runner up to Julie Goodwin in the very first season and has amassed quite an army of supporters over the years.

It comes as Courtney Roulston was the latest evictee from the cooking show, which is experiencing dynamite ratings for 2020.

The star was unhappy with the way she was eliminated, saying the unusual and exotic ingredients were new to her.

"I didn't know what a boab was; I still don't know what it is. Kohlrabi cones? I'd never put burrata through a siphon gun before," she told Krysti and Bodge on Hit North Mid Coast.

"That's why I took so long reading the recipe; I thought they given me the Taiwanese version and I couldn't actually understand it."

MasterChef Australia continues tonight at 7.30 on Ten

And Poh now. Picture: MasterChef/Network 10
