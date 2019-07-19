Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Movies

Fans slam ‘terrifying’ Cats movie

by Nick Bond
19th Jul 2019 8:40 AM

 

UNIVERSAL Pictures have today released the first official trailer for the much-hyped movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats musical.

It is, shall we say, a lot.

With Les Miserables director Tom Hooper at the helm, the film mixes live-action filming with CGI to render stars including Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and James Corden as a troupe of furry, singing, dancing 'Jellicle' cats. Walkin' around on their hind legs, with human limbs and faces.

 

If you've ever wanted to see Rebel Wilson as a cat, this is the movie for you.
If you've ever wanted to see Rebel Wilson as a cat, this is the movie for you.

It's really going to be a matter of personal taste as to whether you find the result cute or creepy:

We’re going with creepy.
We’re going with creepy.

 

They're cats … with human faces.
They're cats … with human faces.

The initial reaction to the trailer from all sides seems to be: It's going to take a while for us all to get used to these CGI cat humans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Universal yesterday teased the trailer by releasing a behind-the-scenes featurette, showing the cast hard at work in rehearsal - including Swift, who'd just finished her Reputation stadium tour. "This musical is timeless," she said. "We got to update it in ways that are so, so great."

Cats will hit cinemas on December 20.

More Stories

cats film movie rebel wilson taylor swift

Top Stories

    Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    premium_icon Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    News Residents slam QLD Health, say they have been treated with no respect or dignity

    Grandmother's heartbreaking bid to hold on to her grandson

    premium_icon Grandmother's heartbreaking bid to hold on to her grandson

    News Where do you go when even GoFundMe can't help you?

    Rocky region's property owners could dodge hefty levy bills

    premium_icon Rocky region's property owners could dodge hefty levy bills

    Politics Government shares plan to address controversial levy changes.

    Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    premium_icon Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    Crime Twist will impact this and other class actions in Queensland