ON TRACK: Mitch Pammenter finished second in the Juniors (Top Stars) at the Rockhampton Speedway meeting on Saturday night.
Motor Sports

Fans treated to 'good racing all round' at Rocky speedway

Pam McKay
by
11th Feb 2019 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: Bundaberg's Casey Collins led for the best part of the modlites A-Main final to win Round 6 of the MPR Cowboy Cup Country Series.

He was among more than 50 drivers who hit the Rockhampton Showgrounds track for the McCosker Rocky Speedway meeting on Saturday night.

Rockhampton Saloon Car Club president Randall Voois said fans were treated to "good racing all round”.

"The track was a little bit rough and the car control displayed by all drivers was pretty impressive,” he said.

Braydon Storer in action at the weekend's meeting.
Rockhampton drivers featured prominently, scoring a clean sweep in two divisions.

James Russell was first home in the street stocks, followed by Kenny Simpson and Troy Langley.

Lee Briskey produced a dominant display to win the super stockers from Andrew Platen and Shane Howkins.

Locals Mason Cameron and Bre Larsen enjoyed victory in the two junior divisions.

Sixteen-year-old Braith Hogan, who crashed in the opening heat, was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons. He was cleared of any serious injury and was back at the track later in the night.

RESULTS

  • Modlites: Casey Collins 1, Nathan Politch 2, Sean Butcher 3
  • Street stocks: James Russell 1, Kenny Simpson 2, Troy Langley 3
  • Super stockers: Lee Briskey 1, Andrew Platen 2, Shane Howkins 3
  • Production sedans: Joel Berkley 1, Beau Saunders 2, Richard Cook 3
  • Juniors (Top Stars): Mason Cameron 1, Mitch Pammenter 2, Harry Doyle 3
  • Juniors (New Stars): Bre Larsen 1, Brandyn Thomas 2, Kodie Hoffman 3
mccosker speedway rockhampton saloon car club rockhampton showgrounds speedway
