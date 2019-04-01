'Fantastic': 130-strong field in women's only triathlon

Tayna Glennen powers through the bike leg in the women's only triathlon in Rockhampton on Sunday morning.

TRIATHLON: "Fantastic.”

That was the word Fitzroy Frogs president Craig McCormack used to sum up the inaugural Rockhampton Triathlon held on Sunday.

A 130-strong field turned out for the women's only triathlon, while 110 keen youngsters competed in the junior event.

Participants did the swim leg at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, the bike leg on Sir Raymond Huish Drive and the Rockhampton Showgrounds surrounds and the run leg on the riverfront.

McCormack was thrilled with the turnout and the positive feedback from all involved.

"It was a fantastic event,” he said.

"We've certainly proved the concept and we'll definitely be having conversations and planning to do another one next year.

"We're very happy with the outcome and, all in all, we had a great day.

"The course was ideal and that area is really conducive to an event like this.”

Sharnti Woodham took the honours in the individual enticer, with Majella Draper and Mary Rogers second and third respectively.

Sally-anne Balharry raced to victory in the individual sprint event, with Alesha Hotz in second and Leonie Burling third.

Rockhampton's Karen Arnold, 60, who was competing in her first individual triathlon, finished a creditable 26th in the enticer.

McCormack said Arnold embodied what the women's only triathlon was all about.

"Karen had a great event, doing all three legs,” he said.

"That's exactly what we wanted from this - people getting in and having a go.

"I'm as happy for Karen as I am for the winner.”

McCormack thanked the Rockhampton Regional Council and aquatic centre staff whose support helped enable the event, and Capricorn Obstetrics and Gynaecological Services who sponsored the women's triathlon.

He said the majority of women participants had not done a triathlon before.

"This is something Rocky has not been able to do before and it's very exciting that we've done it.

"This was the benchmark for some people and a major achievement for them.

"If we can continue to provide these sorts of opportunities, some of them might be inspired to go on to bigger things.

"You cannot under-estimate the value of events like we had yesterday.”

WOMEN'S ONLY TRIATHLON RESULTS