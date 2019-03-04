'Fantastic weekend' of coaching and competition

ALL CLASS: Pro rider Todd Waters tears up the Six Mile Raceway at the Rockhampton Motocross Club's race meeting on Sunday, which attracted 140 competitors.

ALL CLASS: Pro rider Todd Waters tears up the Six Mile Raceway at the Rockhampton Motocross Club's race meeting on Sunday, which attracted 140 competitors. Allan Reinikka ROK030319amotox15

MOTOCROSS: Plans are already being made to bring Todd Waters and Ben Schodel back to Rockhampton after their successful visit at the weekend.

Waters, an MX nationals champion, and Schodel, a fellow pro rider who is now a Level 2 coach, ran a coaching clinic for 26 riders at the Rockhampton Motocross Club.

Moto cross action: Moto cross action six mile.

The duo then hit Six Mile Raceway on Sunday for the club's second race meet of the season, which attracted 140 competitors.

Club president Peter Dark said it was a fantastic weekend.

"We've had great feedback from everybody involved and we're already working on plans for the next one,” he said.

"Everyone loved it and Todd and Ben both said they really enjoyed it.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It was definitely a drawcard having Todd race on Sunday.

"Spectators got to see one of the country's best in action and it was a fantastic opportunity for riders from across the region to compete alongside him.”

Not surprisingly, Waters took the honours in senior unlimited but Rockhampton's Mitchell Dark and Beau Dargel and the Norman brothers from Prosperine also rode strongly in that class.

Dark said young gun Levi Rogers comfortably won the junior lites, while Townsville's Jackson Murray shone in the 85cc class.

Dark said Jacob Schirmer, who finished second in the 65cc class, really impressed.

"In the first race on Sunday he got the hole shot and led for part of the race and in the next two races he was very competitive,” he said.

"He rode really strong all weekend.

"He's been working hard on his technique, and his speed is starting to follow on from that.”

The Rockhampton Motocross Club is now gearing up to host Round 2 of the CQ Series on March 16 and 17.