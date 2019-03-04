Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALL CLASS: Pro rider Todd Waters tears up the Six Mile Raceway at the Rockhampton Motocross Club's race meeting on Sunday, which attracted 140 competitors.
ALL CLASS: Pro rider Todd Waters tears up the Six Mile Raceway at the Rockhampton Motocross Club's race meeting on Sunday, which attracted 140 competitors. Allan Reinikka ROK030319amotox15
Motor Sports

'Fantastic weekend' of coaching and competition

Pam McKay
by
4th Mar 2019 6:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTOCROSS: Plans are already being made to bring Todd Waters and Ben Schodel back to Rockhampton after their successful visit at the weekend.

Waters, an MX nationals champion, and Schodel, a fellow pro rider who is now a Level 2 coach, ran a coaching clinic for 26 riders at the Rockhampton Motocross Club.

The duo then hit Six Mile Raceway on Sunday for the club's second race meet of the season, which attracted 140 competitors.

Club president Peter Dark said it was a fantastic weekend.

"We've had great feedback from everybody involved and we're already working on plans for the next one,” he said.

"Everyone loved it and Todd and Ben both said they really enjoyed it.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It was definitely a drawcard having Todd race on Sunday.

"Spectators got to see one of the country's best in action and it was a fantastic opportunity for riders from across the region to compete alongside him.”

Not surprisingly, Waters took the honours in senior unlimited but Rockhampton's Mitchell Dark and Beau Dargel and the Norman brothers from Prosperine also rode strongly in that class.

Dark said young gun Levi Rogers comfortably won the junior lites, while Townsville's Jackson Murray shone in the 85cc class.

Dark said Jacob Schirmer, who finished second in the 65cc class, really impressed.

"In the first race on Sunday he got the hole shot and led for part of the race and in the next two races he was very competitive,” he said.

"He rode really strong all weekend.

"He's been working hard on his technique, and his speed is starting to follow on from that.”

The Rockhampton Motocross Club is now gearing up to host Round 2 of the CQ Series on March 16 and 17.

cq motocross series motocross mx nationals rockhampton motocross club six mile raceway
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    South Rocky home destroyed by fire overnight

    premium_icon South Rocky home destroyed by fire overnight

    News Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11.45pm

    Two people injured in Parkhurst rollover

    premium_icon Two people injured in Parkhurst rollover

    Breaking A car has been totalled after it rolled on Yaamba Rd

    RGS crowned champions at Regional Rugby clash

    premium_icon RGS crowned champions at Regional Rugby clash

    Sport GALLERY: Grammar undefeated after epic final win over Downlands

    Army veteran and firefighter's epic battle with Centrelink

    premium_icon Army veteran and firefighter's epic battle with Centrelink

    Health Centrelink have knocked back three Disability Pension applications