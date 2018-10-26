Menu
Far North man to front court after allegedly assaulting a police officer, police dog.
Crime

Man charged after allegedly punching police dog, officer

by Andrea Falvo
26th Oct 2018 7:17 AM

A MAN who allegedly punched a police officer and a police dog several times before spitting at another officer will face the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Officers responded to reports of a man breaking into a property on Linmen Close about 11.30am yesterday.

It will be alleged when police attended the address a man assaulted a male police officer, punching him in the face a number of times before fleeing into a neighbouring yard.

Police will further allege the man punched a police dog a number of times and spat at another officer as he was being placed into a police vehicle.

A male constable was transported to Cairns Hospital for treatment of facial injuries.

The 32-year-old Bentley Park man has been charged with one count each of serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm, serious assault police by spitting, serious assault police, burglary and possessing tainted property.

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court today.

