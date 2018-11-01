Search for missing Port Douglas woman
POLICE are appealing to the public for assistance to find a 47-year-old Port Douglas woman reported missing.
Madeleine Daly was last seen about 11am yesterday at an apartment on Reef Street.
Police are concerned for Madeleine's welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.
She is described as caucasian, about 167cm tall with a proportionate build, a fair complexion, brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information as to Madeleine's whereabouts is urged to phone police.