Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate Madeleine Daly who has been reported missing from Port Douglas.
Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate Madeleine Daly who has been reported missing from Port Douglas.
Breaking

Search for missing Port Douglas woman

1st Nov 2018 7:19 AM

POLICE are appealing to the public for assistance to find a 47-year-old Port Douglas woman reported missing.

Madeleine Daly was last seen about 11am yesterday at an apartment on Reef Street.

Police are concerned for Madeleine's welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, about 167cm tall with a proportionate build, a fair complexion, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information as to Madeleine's whereabouts is urged to phone police.

editors picks madeleine daly missing woman port douglas

Top Stories

    State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    premium_icon State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    Politics QLD government steps in to get $60m project happening faster

    Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    premium_icon Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    Business Indian miner Adani was readying a Halloween surprise of its own.

    Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    premium_icon Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    Business Former Rockhampton MP denies any inappropriate dealing with JM Kelly

    Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    premium_icon Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    Business Local members say it was the LNP that changed the laws

    Local Partners