Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Suspicious fire destroys $400,000 house

by Andrea Falvo
6th Nov 2018 8:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE that has destroyed a house worth $400,000 in Cape York is being treated as suspicious.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire fighters were alerted to the blaze on Twal Street, Napranum by police at 2.30pm.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but it's understood the Mission River house has been completely destroyed.

A police spokesman confirmed the blaze was being treated as suspicious.

It's understood police have taken a man into custody.

arson cape york fire suspicious

Top Stories

    ScoMo in Rocky today but what's on the bus for us?

    premium_icon ScoMo in Rocky today but what's on the bus for us?

    Politics Landry says the most critical infrastructure project is the Rockhampton ring road with a third bridge to divert 3000 heavy vehicles a day away from the CBD

    Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    premium_icon Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    News Surf Lake in the spotlight for the wrong reasons

    Father-of-six jailed after attack on woman and police

    premium_icon Father-of-six jailed after attack on woman and police

    Crime MAGISTRATE said violent nature towards partners was ingrained

    • 6th Nov 2018 6:11 AM
    Bowen Basin mine hits a major milestone

    premium_icon Bowen Basin mine hits a major milestone

    Business 20 years of mining for Coppabella

    Local Partners