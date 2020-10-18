Far North Queensland crowned softball champions

Far North Queensland at the Queensland Women's opens finals in Rockhampton.

FAR North Queensland triumphed over Redlands on Sunday to become the Queensland Cup open women's state champions.

The afternoon game at Kele Park stretched just past 90 minutes and finished with the scoreboard reading 2-1.

Far North Queensland coach Joyce Lester said the game was "absolutely amazing".

She said the women in the team were a mix of different ages, but the young players performed especially well.

"Chelsea Robinson behind the dish made some great calls," Ms Lester said.

"They just did a really wonderful job of keeping some of those good hitters to nothing."

Far North Queensland after its win.

Ms Lester felt her team was lucky to go up against a Redlands side that lacked a player, especially given the latter side's reputation for strong showings in grand finals.

"Redlands always really hit form when they hit finals," she said.

"But they lost [number 8] Janice Blackman in the game beforehand, who was a key player for them to lose, so big advantage to us.

"So Redlands we know come out and they hit form always in a grand final, so for us to win that was pretty special."

Although several players had flights to catch or road trips to make soon after the game, Ms Lester said she was sure they would be celebrating.

"Look, we've just loved it," she said.

"The grounds and everything have been absolutely amazing: it's really organised well and of course it's even better when you win."

Eleven teams from across the state took part in the championships, played over three days.

It was hosted by the Rockhampton and District Softball Association.