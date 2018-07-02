Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland's Billy Slater during Game 2 of the State of Origin series between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons at the ANZ Stadium, Sydney. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Queensland's Billy Slater during Game 2 of the State of Origin series between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons at the ANZ Stadium, Sydney. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Slater to finish Origin career as captain

by Staff writers and AAP
2nd Jul 2018 7:30 PM

INNISFAIL's rugby league hero Billy Slater will finish his State of Origin career with "captain" beside his name.

Slater will become the Maroons' 14th captain in his 31st and final Origin match, replacing the injured Greg Inglis who skippered the side for the first two games.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters said he hoped Slater's elevation as captain would help the Maroons avoid suffering their first New South Wales whitewash since 2000 when they meet in Brisbane next Wednesday, July 11.

"Regardless of the result Billy is a winner. It's a really special moment for him captaining his state at Suncorp Stadium in his last game for Queensland," Walters said.

"The other 16 players owe Billy Slater a send off that is just right for him.

"I know you don't always get what you want but certainly we have plenty to play for."

Slater grew up in Innisfail and left town as scrawny youngster tossing up a career in rugby league and horse racing.

Today, the 35-year-old is considered a legend of the game, having notched up his 300th NRL match earlier this year.

He has also played 30 Tests for Australia.

Last month Slater announced he was retiring from representative football at the end of this year's State of Origin series.

 

Billy Slater returns to Innisfail to attend the Billy Slater League Tag Challenge for Primary schools. Billy sits with students from Good Counsel Primary Innisfail. Picture: Marc McCormack
Billy Slater returns to Innisfail to attend the Billy Slater League Tag Challenge for Primary schools. Billy sits with students from Good Counsel Primary Innisfail. Picture: Marc McCormack

Related Items

Show More
billy slater editors picks queensland maroons state of origin

Top Stories

    Puppies dumped and left fighting for life in Yeppoon bush

    Puppies dumped and left fighting for life in Yeppoon bush

    Pets & Animals Four puppies needed to be put down and the other two are in care by local animal charity

    Have your say in Rocky's stadium plan

    Have your say in Rocky's stadium plan

    News $150,000 study to upgrade Browne Park gathers pace

    Coal ‘king’ again as prices surge

    premium_icon Coal ‘king’ again as prices surge

    News Eye-watering price surge will resuscitate fortunes of Adani megamine

    Rocky Rustlers reign supreme at 47th Battalion

    premium_icon Rocky Rustlers reign supreme at 47th Battalion

    Sport Under-20 side remains unbeaten at two-day carnival in Gladstone

    Local Partners