Subscribe Digital Edition
Truck driver found after vanishing near flooded road

by Chris Calcino
12th Jan 2021 12:41 PM
UPDATE: A missing man subject of a land search has been located.

Searchers found the Kuranda man who went missing near a flooded road at around 2.15pm on Sunday.

He was flown by Rescue Helicopter to Townsville University Hospital suffering pain from a pre-existing back injury and dehydration.

 

EARLIER: A critical search operation is under way after a Kuranda man and his truck went missing near a flooded river west of Townsville.

The 38-year-old was travelling along a road off the Kennedy Development Rd at Greenvale to a worksite on Friday when he came across a flooded river.

Police said he planned to stop near the river overnight and reassess his journey the following morning.

A colleague travelled out to meet him on Saturday morning but the man and his truck could not be located.

The man was driving a white FY series Hino bearing Queensland registration 459 WFJ. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
The man was driving a white FY series Hino bearing Queensland registration 459 WFJ. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"Police hold serious concerns for the man's welfare due to flooded waterways in the area," QPS said in a statement.

The man was described as an experienced truck driver and was driving a white FY series Hino bearing Queensland registration 459 WFJ.

A multi-agency search involving ground crews, boats and aircraft has begun focusing around a mine site north of the Lynd.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Far North truck driver found after vanishing near flooded road

