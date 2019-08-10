Menu
Yungaburra woman Meghan Godfrey, 27, (right) with sister Bridgette and mum Janelle Moncrieff. Picture: Supplied
News

Far North woman brought home after tragic USA death

by Grace Mason
10th Aug 2019 1:38 PM
THE body of a young Far North woman who died in the US has been brought back home as family and friends prepare to farewell her on Saturday.

Meghan Godfrey, 27, was tragically found dead in Washington DC last month after having her belongings stolen and being forced to live on the streets.

The Yungaburra woman's mother Janelle Moncrieff flew to the US capital and searched for her for several days before her body was found at a university.

Mrs Moncrieff and partner Karl returned to Australia on Monday and brought her remains home.

 

Yungaburra woman Meghan Godfrey, 27. Picture: Supplied
Her funeral is due to be held at the Atherton Uniting Church from 10am.

Mrs Moncrieff reached out on social media to thank people for their support.

"We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has sent condolences for the tragic loss of our beautiful Meghan," she said.

"The support we have received is mind blowing and humbly appreciated.

"We are so blessed to have some amazing people in our lives.

"Love and light for Meghan."

Ms Godfrey had most recently been living in Yungaburra on a farm with her father Les and stepmother Kylie.

Australians in crisis can seek support from Lifeline on 13 11 14.





