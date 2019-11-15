Far North’s own Timm speaks after Bachelorette finale

ANOTHER season of The Bachelorette is over and it was a disappointing result for the Far North's own Timm Hanly.

The former Port Douglas resident, who now lives in Melbourne, was unable to win the heart of Bachelorette and former Gogglebox Australia star Angie Kent.

Instead, Angie chose Carlin Sterrit, despite being blindsided last week when it was revealed Carlin went on the show to boost his acting profile.

Timm showed dignity and graciousness as he accepted his fate as runner-up.

"If I could pick anyone to put you with it's him, don't be sad," he said.

Speaking after the show aired, Timm said he had felt confident he was going to be "the one".

"I felt like she had taken a gamble on me once and I thought she would do it again," Timm said.

"One hundred per cent I thought I would be the one.

"I was backing myself to the hilt."

The 27-year-old admitted he was starting to fall in love with the fellow Queenslander.

"I definitely started to fall in love with Angie, but it takes two people to fall in love," Timm said.

He also noticed something while walking down to Angie for the final moments.

"I was confident but there was a little bit of doubt," Timm said.

Despite all this and months after filming, Timm said he was now "super happy".

"I'm in a good place," he said.

"I never rely on anyone for my happiness."

Before the show started, Timm told The Cairns Post that his strategy was being himself in front of Angie - which resonated with viewers across Australia.

"I'm just going to be myself and hopefully my bright personality will shine in the mansion, but then show my softer side to Angie," he said of his strategy.

He also famously introduced himself to Angie with a bunch of sunflowers, prompting the hashtag #sunflowersoutfortimm to start trending after the winner was announced.