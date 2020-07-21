Menu
FARE FRENZY: Fly Brisbane to Rocky for bargain price

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
21st Jul 2020 12:05 PM
PASSENGERS can fly from Brisbane to Rockhampton for just $115 with Virgin Australia.

The airline this morning launched its three-day Unearth Australia sale for travel from September to December.

The sale ends at midnight on July 23.

Virgin Australia has also updated its booking policy given concerns about changing border restrictions and is waiving change fees and offering unlimited booking changes for reservations with travel between now and October 31, 2020.

    How much JobKeeper will be cut
        premium_icon BREAKING: Traffic incident sparks grass fire in western CQ

        premium_icon Woman’s purrfect obsession leads to cat-themed store for CBD

        premium_icon Punters wage a record $9.5 million on Rocky Cup meeting

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

