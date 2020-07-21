FARE FRENZY: Fly Brisbane to Rocky for bargain price

PASSENGERS can fly from Brisbane to Rockhampton for just $115 with Virgin Australia.

The airline this morning launched its three-day Unearth Australia sale for travel from September to December.

The sale ends at midnight on July 23.

Virgin Australia has also updated its booking policy given concerns about changing border restrictions and is waiving change fees and offering unlimited booking changes for reservations with travel between now and October 31, 2020.

