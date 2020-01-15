Farewell for community identity

THE Capricorn Coast community farewelled local identity Maurie Webb last week with a fitting tribute to the man who has helped shape lives and the community in which we live.

Born in 1925, to parents Joseph and Caroline Webb, and with five sisters and a brother (who passed away shortly after birth) Maurice Degrelle Webb OAM was a multifaceted man who will be remembered for years of support for his beloved Seagulls Rugby League Club in Yeppoon.

His daughter Kathryn Webb said that is just one side to the man she called dad.

“My parents, Maurice and Alma were married on November 3 in 1948 at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Rockhampton and went on to have two children, myself and my brother Peter,” Kathryn said.

“He was a wagon builder for the Railway by trade then became a milkman after his time with the Railway.

“He was always good with his hands and built the Rubyvale Post Office with attached dwelling for my aunt.

“I always wanted to be there helping him in his huge shed as he tinkered away at the back of our house in Emerald.

“That time together certainly paid off when I stared building cubby houses, these days I continue to share his love of woodwork, restoring old furnishings.

“I still remember vividly the sound of his homemade ginger beer bottles popping their lids.”

Kathryn said having been the eighth student on the role at St Brendan’s College himself, when it was time for Peter to enter high school, Maurie relocated the family so his son could also attend St Brendan’s College.

“In time, dad was hired to work in the manual arts department teaching woodwork and shared his skills with hundreds of students who attended his popular classes as well as pursuing his well-known passion for rugby league,” she said.

“It was around this time I finally realised that my father was the communities ‘dad,’ home for meals and sleep.

“This was evidenced when he encouraged a swag of people to build a dedicated football field for Yeppoon. Seagulls home Webb Park was named in his honour.

“Dad was elected as a Councillor at Livingstone Shire and part of the way through his term, after he turned 70, he became ill. He was determined to complete his full term so while he was ill, I drove him to meetings and gatherings and supported his dreams.

“While he lived with me for many years, he eventually relocated to Capricorn Adventist Village where kind staff cared for him right up until the end.”

Seagulls President Steve Stafford said he will remember Maurie as a close friend and a man who loved his football who a huge asset to rugby league on the Capricorn Coast.

“Right up until near the end, Maurie still attended every home game, sitting on the sidelines with his pie and 1 beer.

“His mentoring of all members spanned across many years and continued until he was no longer able due to poor health.

“I will miss him dearly, I received a letter from him on the day of his funeral, hand written and delivered by his daughter,” Steve said.

“He knew his time was coming to an end and wrote to me to tell to make sure I kept up the good work and that he was very proud of what we have achieved at Webb Park in recent years.

“We will be having some special occasions this year to honour him.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig said Maurie Webb was a true community champion, former Councillor colleague and a valued personal friend.

“Maurie was the very first Councillor to shake my hand on the night I was first elected Mayor in 2000. I always valued and appreciated his perspective as well as the depth of experience he was able to bring to bear on issues at the Council Table,” Cr Ludwig said.

“He will be remembered for his passion, determination to achieve community outcomes through a commonsense approach, his commitment to youth mentoring and development especially through football and sport, sharp wit and good-hearted sense of humour.

“Maurie’s contribution to this community has left a lasting legacy and his presence will be sorely missed.