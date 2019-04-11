Farewell to a community stalwart and sports club pillar

THE board, management and staff of Frenchville Sports Club extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Brian Smith OAM, who passed away on Friday, April 5.

Frenchville Sports Club chairman Graeme Brady said among Brian's myriad achievements, he was an integral part of the Frenchville Sports Club board of directors since March 2001.

"Brian's passion for sport in the Rockhampton region was showcased throughout his life and he even wrote a book on the subject - A Profile of Sport in Rockhampton and District,” Mr Brady said.

"In 2010 Brian was recognised on the Queen's Birthday Honours List for his contribution to the Rockhampton community, in which his involvement included 58 years involvement in basketball, being a life member of both the Rockhampton Basketball Inc and Frenchville Panthers; nearly 20 years' involvement with the Heart Foundation; board member of the Frenchville Sports; on the executive of the National Servicemen's Association Rockhampton; and vice-president of the RAAF Association in Rockhampton.

Proud parents Merril and Brian Smith with son Greg, one of the drivers of Queensland Rail's heritage steam train. Michelle Gately ROK210116train1

"Upon receiving the medal for the work he had done in Rockhampton, Brian - who worked on these foundations and committees for the love and not accolades - was stunned. That was the kind of man that Brian was. He put his heart and soul into what he was passionate about.

"Brian was quick to remind us not to forget the many people, the volunteers, who have the initiative, drive and dedication to ensure sport continues to be accessible to all.

"Brian will long be remembered as an advocate for sport and particularly junior sport in the club and in Rockhampton.

"The FSC Brian and Merril Smith Trophy for Junior Team of the Year will from now be a reminder of his dedication and commitment to sport and the club.”

Brian and wife Merril. Contributed.

In Brian's own words from his book published in 2008, "being a person who has enjoyed playing sport all my life and still being interested, I have always felt that our sporting history should be recorded; the 'where, when, why, who and how' of the various beginnings”.

Brian was fortunate to be able to play sport from an early age.

He played inter-school tennis and continued in later years.

Brian first played hockey in 1948 and went on to represent Rockhampton in Colts (under 21) and seniors.

Brian Smith at the National Servicemen's Day service at the Botanical Gardens . Chris Ison ROK140216cnasho1

Basketball was a major lure that Brian began playing in 1952 and which finally took him away from hockey and seeped into his heart.

Brian will be sadly missed and the community's thoughts are with his wife, Merril, their children Kerrie and Wayne, Greg and Jo-Anne, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

May you rest in peace Brian