Farewell to Greedy: One of the Coast’s biggest fans

THE Capricorn Coast lost one of its biggest fans when, at 63, Mental as Anything founder and songwriter Andrew (Greedy) Smith passed away on December 3 after experiencing a heart attack while in his car.

Yeppoon Island and Resort Specialist Richard Vanhoff said it was news that was most unexpected and has left a gaping hole in his heart.

“I first met the lads from Mental as Anything back in the 1980s when I was with radio station 2WS in Sydney,” Richard said.

“Greedy has been a close friend of ours for many years and has spent a lot of time here on the Capricorn Coast staying with my wife Narelle and I, as we did with him and his fiancé Fiona when we are in Sydney where he lived.

“The Capricorn Coast was a place he could get away from the pressure of his career and genuinely relax.

“He loved going to Keppel Bay Marina for coffee and cake and one of his favourite places was Great Keppel Island, it was a sanctuary for him away from the band’s yearly scheduled performances.

“I just can’t believe he’s gone. He was a great bloke, we shared so many memories.”

Richard said Greedy was a most loved performer along with his great mate and band member Martin Plaza, who is also not very well having been battling cancer.

“Mental as Anything were one of the longest, continuous playing Australian bands to continue performing since 1979.

“Narelle and I, along with his fans, will always remember Greedy as one of the nicest guys in the music industry from one of Australia’s best bands.

“I defy anyone who hasn’t hummed or sang along with a Mental as Anything song, including If you leave me can I come too.

“The news of his passing has been difficult for us, his family, his friends and his fans.

“Greedy gave my wife Narelle his first gold record as a thankyou a couple of years ago.

“His son was not doing very well in Year 11, Narelle tutored Harvey through to the final exams for Year 12 with fantastic results.

“Then, unexpectantly, Greedy presented the record to Narelle to show his appreciation for what she had done to help.

“We will truly miss him, he was one of a kind.”

Band manager Grant Bartlett confirmed that Greedy suffered a heart attack while driving in Sydney.

An ambulance arrived promptly to provide treatment, but he died a short time later.

Mr Bartlett, who has managed Mental as Anything for 16 years, said Smith’s fatal heart problem came as a surprise.

“He was one of the healthiest guys I’ve seen,” Mr Bartlett said.

The band was formed in Sydney in August 1977 by Andrew (Greedy) Smith, along with Reg Mombassa, Martin Plaza, Wayne (Bird) Delisle and Peter O’Doherty.

Greedy was also a vocalist, alongside Plaza, and keyboard player.

He is survived by his fiancee, Fiona Docker, and son Harvey.