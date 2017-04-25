Farm worker brings trouble as he rolls into Rocky's CBD

THREE months working on a property makes for thirsty work.

Unfortunately for one farm worker, a catch up at a Rockhampton hotel after the three-month stint cost him 25 cartons of beer.

Donny-Lee Dunrobin was drinking with his cousins at the Liechhardt Hotel and others he didn't know when he was caught supplying alcohol to minors.

Dunrobin, 34, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 19 to two charges of supplying alcohol to minors, one for failing to leave a licensed premise immediately, one public nuisance charge and one for failing to appear in court.

Police Prosecutor Cas Stafford said police were called to the hotel on November 23 about 3.30pm in relation to five males sitting around a table drinking from cans.

The court heard Dunrobin had approached the bar earlier and attempted to buy a jug of alcohol for the table, but was refused.

Ms Stafford said the hotel staff then checked identification of all the males at the table and discovered two were underage.

Meanwhile, Dunrobin had gone to a nearby bottleshop and purchased a carton of beer, returned to the Leichhardt and drank the beer with the other males.

Ms Stafford said Dunrobin told police he was unaware he had done wrong.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Dunrobin had just returned from working on a property near Bowen for three months where he didn't consume much alcohol.

She said he didn't know the minors at the table, just that they were associates of Dunrobin's cousins.

Ms Craven said Dunrobin admitted he did not recall much of that afternoon.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Dunrobin a total of $1250 for all offences and ordered a conviction be recorded.