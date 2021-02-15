Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died in an explosion. Picture: 9 News
A man has died in an explosion. Picture: 9 News
News

Farm worker dies in explosion

by Anton Nilsson
15th Feb 2021 3:36 PM

A man died in an explosion in a Melbourne suburb on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened at a farm in Truganina, a half-hour drive from the Melbourne CBD, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

Emergency services received the call at 12.30pm.

"The man was working at a Troups Road farm when the explosion occurred," police said in a statement.

People performed CPR on the man but his life could not be saved.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Farm worker dies in explosion

editors picks farming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck rollover on highway outside Emerald

        Premium Content Truck rollover on highway outside Emerald

        News Council is on scene organising traffic closure

        Take a weekend cruise to CQ’s Best Reef on the Adori

        Premium Content Take a weekend cruise to CQ’s Best Reef on the Adori

        News Three of the CapReef Cruise destinations out of Rosslyn were among the Top Ten...

        WEATHER: Showers around CQ early in the week

        Premium Content WEATHER: Showers around CQ early in the week

        Weather Barcaldine’s the only CQ town forecast to be sunny today