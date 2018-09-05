Farmer cuts back crops as drought hits hard

DRY TIMES: Colin Dunne feeding his cattle supplements as the drought bites at his Duaringa property. INSET: Colin Dunne in the field of chickpeas at Sorrell Hills in 2011.

DRY TIMES: Colin Dunne feeding his cattle supplements as the drought bites at his Duaringa property. INSET: Colin Dunne in the field of chickpeas at Sorrell Hills in 2011. Alice Mabin

DUARINGA farmer Colin Dunne says he didn't plant a crop this winter due to ongoing dry conditions.

The owner of Sorrell Hills, a 12,000 hectare property 18 kilometres north of Duaringa on the Mackenzie River, says it is the first year he can remember that no one in the district has planted a winter crop.

He says it wasn't a decision he took lightly - the dry weather made it for him.

Normally, a crop is planted from the middle of April to mid-July, but if it doesn't rain you can't plant, he said.

This is the only window available because if you plant too early, you'll get frost or if you plant too late, it will be too hot, Mr Dunne said.

Mr Dunne would normally have planted chickpeas or wheat over winter.

But the bad news only gets worse - the forecast isn't pointing to much rain over the next few months either.

With the window for spring planting rapidly closing, if it doesn't rain soon growers will need to wait until the end of December before they can plant again, he said.

"If it rained plenty you would put some in late, you could plant a spring crop, say sorghum or corn,” Mr Dunne said.

"There doesn't appear to be a winter and spring crop this year.”

Colin Dunne in the field of chickpeas at Sorrell Hills in 2011. Daniel Burdon

For Mr Dunne, it's just the way the farming hand has been dealt this year.

"It does affect you; it's a loss of farming but it's part of the deal,” he said.

Luckily, earlier in the year, Mr Dunne had a successful summer crop of mung beans and corn.

He planted those crops in February, harvesting the mung beans in May and the corn in July.

"They weren't anything special but at least I got something out of them,” he said.

To prepare himself for hard times like this, Mr Dunne has mixed farming of cattle and crops so if one fails, there is a back-up option.

Emus at Sorrell Hills last year among the crop. Alice Mabin

Of his 12,000 hectares, 2200ha is cropped and the rest is earmarked for cattle grazing.

This mix proves to be "very beneficial” he said.

But some of the cattle are also doing it tough and they are being fed on supplements.

Rain has been quite scarce this year with falls few and far between.

The average yearly rainfall at Sorell Hills is 675mm.

By now, coming into spring, Mr Dunne would have expected to have at least 400-500mm of rain recorded.

But the current figure sits at 184mm.

Colin Dunne, Sorrell Hills, Duaringa. Alice Mabin

"We're about a third of our normal rainfall for the year,” he said.

All of this rain fell in February - the last time Mr Dunne said it rained more than a few spits.

It has been single figures since February, with 6mm falling in March and 10mm in May.

Last week there was a welcome 7mm but that "didn't even settle the dust”, Mr Dunne said.

But it was a nice reminder to hear raindrops falling on the roof.

"It doesn't alter the fact it comes in the big blob in the beginning of the year and the end of the year,” Mr Dunne said.

"But people forget there is still the time in the middle where it is dry.”

With a bleak weather outlook, Mr Dunne is starting to feel uneasy.

"A bit of rain would be nice,” he said.

"It's just at the stage where it is just starting to bite; it is not extra bad but I am out of my comfort zone.”

Even the river is feeling it too.

The Mackenzie River on Mr Dunne's property has stopped flowing.

This is very rare, he said, occurring every 10 years or so.