Farmer gives advice on surviving drought

CATTLE SALES: Howard Smith at CQLX monitoring the sale prices on Friday morning

RUNNING cattle in drought is a balancing act, according to Central Highlands farmer Howard Smith.

In order to stay viable he monitors the weather, crop rotations and quality of the land to ensure he runs the optimum amount of cattle.

“You’ve got to offload cattle to keep going,” Mr Smith said.



The former Cattle Council of Australia president farms cattle on more than 50,000 acres across about four properties near Rolleston and Mount Panorama.

The drought is the worst he’s seen but ensuring his land is healthy and growing fodder has helped him during struggling conditions.

“It’s not rocket science,” he said.

Mr Smith sells cattle if he thinks he doesn’t have the resources for them to grow efficiently or if the cattle could affect grass growth, which would decrease feed for future herds.

“You’ve got to make sure the ground doesn’t get run down,” he said.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to grow barley.”

Mr Howard visited the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange at Gracemere on Friday morning to see how the market was going.

While he prefers to buy his cattle online to reduce the transportation process, he said the sales were a good indication of prices and quality of cattle available.

Mr Howard is contemplating buying more store cattle if he can get the right price.

He had only just offloaded store cattle of his own but the drought was increasing the turnover of cattle, according to Mr Howard.

Store cattle are generally younger cattle before their prime and are not ready for the abattoir.

He said while the immediate future for cattle farmers looked grim, sale prices were reasonable.

“Prices are quite healthy — it’s always hard to sell but it’s not like you have to give them away,” Mr Smith said.

Capricornia could receive rain next week, according to the weather forecast

The biggest challenge for farmers was obtaining water, according to Mr Smith.

His properties received 35 millilitres of rain in June but water run off was vital resource farmers were in need of, he said.

Dry weather will continue for the next week in the region, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) but light showers could fall south of Biloela on Saturday.

A BoM spokeswoman said there could be showers.

Tuesday next week is Rockhampton’s next chance of rain and stormy activity, according to the bureau. She said showers could push as far inland as Claremont, Emerald and Rolleston.