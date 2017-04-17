BREAKING: Helicopter struggles to find trapped CQ worker

AIRBORNE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter tweeted this photo as they head to the incident.

UPDATE: 12.43pm:

EMERGENCY crews are struggling to locate a farmer believed to be trapped on a massive rural Central Queensland property.

At 11.24am, paramedics responded to reports a person was trapped after a tree fell on a tractor they were operating.

@caprescue Rescue 300 is airborne, tracking to a farming accident NW of Blackwater. pic.twitter.com/pXTN0CswGc — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) April 17, 2017

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman earlier said RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was flying into Riley's Creek Crossing Rd property, which is along the Mackenzie River.

Emergency crews have a huge task ahead of them locating the accident, with the property spanning almost 4500ha.

12PM: A PERSON is reportedly entrapped on a rural Central Queensland property after a tree fell onto a tractor they were operating.

Queensland Ambulance Services received a call to respond at 11.24am, but are not yet on scene.

A QAS spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter is expected to fly in to the Riley's Crossing Rd, Mackenzie River property.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue reported they are tracking to the accident.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are also en route from Blackwater, the fastest route appears to be a 63.1km drive which takes about an hour.

Riley's Crossing Rd is north west of Blackwater in the Central Highlands region.

There is no further information at this time as the situation is currently unfolding.

