Farmer’s close call with fire

Custard apple farmer Bruce Sloper took his tractor around to his neighbour house to put out spot fires threatening their house but before he knew it, the treetops exploded, and his house was in the firing line.

By the time he got back to his house, the inferno had ripped through about 200 apple trees and his shed was well and truly ablaze.

Bruce Sloper's Brother -in-law's home and shed were gutted in Saturday's inferno

The decision had been made – Bruce was staying to defend his home on Old Byfield Road, just north of Yeppoon.

The Morning Bulletin caught up with him earlier today after his ordeal over the weekend.

He was assessing the damage with his old mate from the navy and fellow Yeppoon resident Bill Ohl who had helped out during the fire emergency.

“It’s Just another challenge in the rich pageant of life,” a surprisingly chipper Bruce said.

“All the tree tops just ignited, and the wind behind it – it just went!”

The Apple farmer of 32 years is no stranger to the perils of mother nature, having taken extensive damage during cyclone Marcia.

The fire consumed his entire pump shed containing many valuables including a pruning machine worth $15000, and a fruit processing machine worth $10,000.

“There’s nothing you can do about it. You can get all philosophical but there is nothing you can do about it,” Bruce said.

Luckily for the Sloper’s, the home and main shed were spared but it was a fate that was not shared with his neighbour and Brother-in-law.

His house and shed was destroyed, as were at least 10 others in the area.

Bruce said his brother-in-law was currently on holiday and will have return to the destruction.