Farmers crossing their fingers for run off rain from cyclone

FARMERS and graziers out west are still crying out for rain after Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen failed to deliver the goods.

With weather forecasters saying 100mm falls are possible for Central Queensland from Cyclone Penny, farmers and graziers do not have their hopes up.

Farmer and grazier Ruth Jones said she is just going to "wait and see what happens”.

"When Cyclone Marcia and Debbie came through we got nothing, only about 10mm from Marcia,” she said.

"We are only three hours west of Rockhampton and we just don't get a lot of cyclone rain.

"We get more rain from cyclones of the Western Australia coast than cyclones from down the East Coast.

"We generally get good storm rain, but we get nothing from cyclones.

"But it would be lovely if we get something from it.”

Mrs Jones, who lives on a property 40km north of Rolleston, said 150mm from Cyclone Penny would "unbelievable” if they got it.

"It would be a game changer for us, it would be a godsend,” she said.

"We got reasonably good rain in September and October when we were trying to harvest but we really haven't seen much at all since.

"We certainly need some rain; we rely on surface water and dam water and they are starting to get down a bit.

"We have forgotten what it's like to get that sort of rain.”