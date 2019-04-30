Farmers groups raise key agricultural issues with candidates

CAPRICORNIA'S farmers have a lot at stake in the coming Federal Election, which was why Rockhampton was selected for the launch of a key agricultural campaign.

More than 40 people attended Rockhampton's historic The Criterion Hotel to support the National Farmers' Federation (NFF) launch of its 'Agriculture: Growing Australia 2019 Federal Election Priorities' national election campaign, in partnership with Agforce.

NFF Chief Executive Tony Mahar said having a launch event in Rockhampton was a great opportunity to speak with farmers at the grass roots level.

He said there were a range of regional issues facing agriculture and farmers, including floods, fires and droughts.

"Our election platform is on five pillars but essentially its around the ongoing sustainability of the agricultural sector, and particularly rural and regional Australia,” Mr Mahar said.

"Things like free trade agreements between Indonesia and Australia, we want that ratified as soon as we possibly can before parliament sits because we know that Australian farmers export two thirds of what they produce so trade agreements are absolutely critical.

"Vegetation management is an absolutely crucial issue, not only for this state, but the country - how can we continue to grow the industry towards a $100 billion and maintain that balance with biodiversity and environmental outcomes?”

Mr Mahar called for the incoming government to introduce an agriculture specific visa to help farmers to address potential labour shortages on farms.

AgForce General President Georgie Somerset, who was responsible for 5,500 Queensland members, expanded on their key 'election asks' from the government.

These included creating connected communities, ensuring practical, science-based environmental regulation for healthy environments, empowering producers to deal with climate risk and developing market opportunities for agricultural products, including live cattle exports.

"Our industry contributes $14 billion to the Queensland economy and underpins 305,000 jobs,” Ms Somerset said.

"Agforce believes Queensland has the potential to double the value of our agricultural potential to over $30 billion per year over the next decade.”

The launch event also gave local candidates from all political parties an opportunity to openly debate issues of importance to agriculture.

Given Capricornia was one of Queensland's key marginal seats, the pressure was on the candidates to put their best foot forward.

Attending the candidates debate was Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Katter's Australia Party's George Birkbeck, One Nation's Wade Rothery and The Greens' Paul Bambrick.

In the opening remarks it was noted with disappointment that Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson was not in attendance.

The Morning Bulletin understands that this was due to a scheduling conflict.

The debate allowed each candidate to articulate their agricultural credentials before rolling into a series of set questions before being challenged by the audience.

Ms Landry explained how her hard fought campaign to realise the Rookwood Weir project would open up new agricultural land, delivering over $1 billion in agricultural revenue and over 2000 jobs.

She also explained how the agricultural sector was being helped by improvements to road infrastructure at Eton Range, the Capricorn Highway and the $1 billion Ring Road Project.

Mr Rothery called for increased water infrastructure like the Bradfield Scheme, not only for drought proofing but also for power generation.

Mr Birkbeck wanted to see a crackdown on the electricity providers and improvements to rural transport infrastructure.

Ms Landry, Mr Rothery and Mr Birkbeck tore tear strips off the Queensland government over their vegetation management laws.

As a Greening Australia field officer, Mr Bambrick said he wasn't a radical extremist and they took the side of farmers when it came to protecting the groundwater, biodiversity and against climate change.

He said all ideas should be on the table to be discussed on their merits.

"I would encourage all AgForce members, and their friends and family in the area, to get along to Rocky on Monday the 29th to show their support for our national peak body and remind everyone what a great state Queensland is,” Mrs Somerset said.

"With so many key seats in rural and regional communities up north and out west, if politicians ignore the issues central to agriculture it might just cost them the election.”

