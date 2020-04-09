Farmers urged to have a coronavirus plan

Support is available for farmers during the coronavirus crisis. (PHOTO: FILE)

FARMERS are being urged to stay informed of the current coronavirus crisis.

A Department of Agriculture and Fisheries spokesperson encouraged the agriculture sector to regularly check www.covid19.qld.gov.au to stay informed.

"This is a rapidly evolving situation," they said.

"We are working closely with the agriculture sector to plan for current and emerging issues around workforce availability, work health and safety, business continuity, and supply chain and logistics."

DAF encourages farmers to have a plan for their animals and property during the coronavirus pandemic.

"After your health and the health of your family, the welfare of animals is paramount," they said.

This plan should ensure the welfare of animals, whether it be livestock, pets or exhibited during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Farmers should develop a plan for how they will meet their animals' needs in the event that farmers or other people who care for their animals become sick, or restrictions make it difficult to maintain existing arrangements to support their animals.

"Having a plan will help farmers look after themselves and their animals during the COVID-19 pandemic."

This plan will need to be reviewed and updated as the situation changes.

Financial and wellbeing support services are available for agricultural businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Farmers can stay informed through business.qld.gov.au/covid19-agriculture

Market diversification and resilience grants of up to $50,000 are available to support activities including market evaluation studies, market visits, training, new processing equipment such as refrigeration or vacuum packaging machines and boat modifications necessary to meet new market requirements.

Applications are also open for the COVID-19 jobs support loan.

The scheme is for Queensland businesses and non-profit organisations financially affected by the coronavirus to retain employees and maintain their operations.

The Rural Financial Counselling Service provides free financial advice to producers who are suffering financial hardship and have no alternative sources of impartial financial information.

The service is funded by grants from government to local organisations that employ financial counsellors.

They can be contacted on 4622 5500 in southern Queensland or on 4652 5669 in north Queensland.

The Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors can also provide advice on additional services and non-government organisations available to help affected individuals, families and communities.

Farmers can subscribe to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Agriculture news for COVID-19 e-alerts.