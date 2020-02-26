Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Women in sugar conference in April.
Women in sugar conference in April.
News

Farming friendships theme for women in sugar event

Mel Frykberg
26th Feb 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS year’s Women in Sugar Conference will take place in Mackay on Monday, April 27 and Tuesday 28 at the Mackay and District Senior Citizens’ Association Club.

The conference, themed Farming Friendships, will provide women from all over the country involved in the sugar industry the opportunity to exchange experiences, share knowledge and socialise with those in sugar.

The itinerary will be jam-packed with stimulating content, including a bus tour on the second day and social barefoot bowls.

Register by March 30. Complete the registration form or phone Jill Fox on 0404 469 899 or send an email to jfoxfarm@outlook.com

mackay sugar women in sugar conference
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Insane new police car revealed

    Insane new police car revealed
    • 26th Feb 2020 12:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum drink driving six times over with unrestrained child

        premium_icon Mum drink driving six times over with unrestrained child

        News AN unrestrained child was climbing over car seats as their mother blew six times the legal limit in a roadside random breath test.

        Ambos attend CQ school twice as bullies attack

        premium_icon Ambos attend CQ school twice as bullies attack

        Crime Family deal with ‘sad situation’ after shocking start to school year

        18 rounds of ammunition found at Yeppoon home

        premium_icon 18 rounds of ammunition found at Yeppoon home

        News A YEPPOON man caught with 18 rounds of ammunition at his home has been fined.