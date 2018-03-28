Farming pioneer on his way down under

FARMING PIONEER: Joel Salatin says he wants everyone to be able to quit their jobs and live off their farm profits.

FARMING PIONEER: Joel Salatin says he wants everyone to be able to quit their jobs and live off their farm profits.

FROM pastured poultry and pigs to land rehydration and fertility, Joel Salatin will talk about it all when he makes his way to Central Queensland from the US.

Mr Salatin grew up on his property, Polyface Farm, which was purchased by his family in 1961 and has been operating under regenerative farming ever since.

"My dad was a genius, my grandfather was a charter subscriber to Rodale's Organic Gardening and Farming Magazine when it first came out in 1949, so we have a deep family heritage in ecological farming,” he said.

"Being able to walk out my back door each morning knowing that I can participate in land healing and enjoy the abundance the earth desires to give is quite profound.”

Mr Salatin said while the US and Australia were two very different countries, there were similarities in our agriculture.

"Australia as a whole is certainly drier than the US and not nearly as mountainous, and it does not have as much of a diversified landscape,” he said.

"The reason Australia leads the world in ecology gurus is because it's a stressed ecology, but unlike other areas it has enough wealth to do something about it.”

Through the years he's seen an increased interest in farm-fresh meat and eggs for various reasons.

"The desire to opt out of this nutrient-deficient, toxic food is growing. There is also growing interest in food transparency and security,” he said.

"You could call it connecting with our ecological umbilical cord. The opaqueness and ignorance regarding food, including domestic culinary arts, is unsettling to more and more people.

"Another reason is that as wellness issues confront more families, they learn about the diet-health connection and how food differs in freshness, taste and nutrition.”

Mr Salatin said he wants people to be able to earn full-time off their farms.

"I want everyone to be able to quit their town job, be full-time on the farm surrounded by an enthusiastic team, creating a high-production farm that is profitable and pleasurable,” he said.

Mr Salatin will host two two-day masterclasses in Rockhampton and Emerald next month.

Tickets via www.fbarockhampton.eventbrite.com.au.