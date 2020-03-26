Farnborough Beach access: Influx of submissions, now an extension

Councillor Adam Belot has pushed hard for something to be done to improve safety where vehicles access Farnborough Beach.

AN influx of submissions has resulted in the community consultation period being extended for the Farnborough Beach access issue.

Livingstone Shire Council this week said it had received 540 responses from the public and as such, it had pushed the deadline for submissions out to April 7.

Cr Adam Belot said he was “pleasantly surprised” with the response from the public.

“Whenever you get a high number of participants in consultation like this, it demonstrates that the community wants to be heard,” he said.

“Whether they are for it, against it, or in between, what’s important to me is, you have the community actively involved in the decisions we’re making in the future.

“So it’s very encouraging to see high numbers of responses on this issue.

“That tells us that consultation is important to have.”

Cr Belot was instrumental in getting this round of community consultation across the line at the council table.

He has long campaigned for the council to find a solution to vehicle access issues at Farnborough Beach.

He cited safety concerns and among the possible solutions that have been flagged is an alternate northern vehicle access to Farnborough Beach.

Submissions can be made via Livingstone Shire Council’s website.