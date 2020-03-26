Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Councillor Adam Belot has pushed hard for something to be done to improve safety where vehicles access Farnborough Beach.
Councillor Adam Belot has pushed hard for something to be done to improve safety where vehicles access Farnborough Beach.
News

Farnborough Beach access: Influx of submissions, now an extension

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
26th Mar 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN influx of submissions has resulted in the community consultation period being extended for the Farnborough Beach access issue.

Livingstone Shire Council this week said it had received 540 responses from the public and as such, it had pushed the deadline for submissions out to April 7.

Cr Adam Belot said he was “pleasantly surprised” with the response from the public.

“Whenever you get a high number of participants in consultation like this, it demonstrates that the community wants to be heard,” he said.

“Whether they are for it, against it, or in between, what’s important to me is, you have the community actively involved in the decisions we’re making in the future.

“So it’s very encouraging to see high numbers of responses on this issue.

“That tells us that consultation is important to have.”

Cr Belot was instrumental in getting this round of community consultation across the line at the council table.

He has long campaigned for the council to find a solution to vehicle access issues at Farnborough Beach.

He cited safety concerns and among the possible solutions that have been flagged is an alternate northern vehicle access to Farnborough Beach.

Submissions can be made via Livingstone Shire Council’s website.

adam belot farnborough beach access livingstone shire council submissions
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Great Western has toughest ride yet but resilience shines bright

        premium_icon Great Western has toughest ride yet but resilience shines...

        News ROCKHAMPTON businessman Denis Cox has been around long enough to know that tough times don’t last, tough people do.

        Yearling sale doubt as vendors move on

        premium_icon Yearling sale doubt as vendors move on

        News The 2020 Capricornia Yearling Sale is in danger of collapsing with some vendors not...

        Thug left ex-partner with brain injuries after violent assault

        premium_icon Thug left ex-partner with brain injuries after violent...

        News A woman was left with traumatic brain injuries after she was punched in the head by...

        Sweeping COVID-19 changes for Australian cattle sales

        premium_icon Sweeping COVID-19 changes for Australian cattle sales

        Rural Non-essential people to be barred from sites