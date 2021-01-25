Farnborough Beach driver caught out
Noah Aaron Cossens should not have been behind the wheel when police caught him driving on Yeppoon’s Farnborough Beach.
Cossens, 20, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to driving while demerit-point disqualified.
The court heard that Cossens was intercepted by police on the popular beach on December 12.
Checks revealed his driver’s licence was suspended until January 13.
Magistrate Jason Schubert fined Cossens $450 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
