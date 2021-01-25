Menu
Four-wheel driving is popular on Yeppoon’s Farnborough Beach.
News

Farnborough Beach driver caught out

Darryn Nufer
25th Jan 2021 12:02 AM
Noah Aaron Cossens should not have been behind the wheel when police caught him driving on Yeppoon’s Farnborough Beach.

Cossens, 20, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to driving while demerit-point disqualified.

The court heard that Cossens was intercepted by police on the popular beach on December 12.

Checks revealed his driver’s licence was suspended until January 13.

Magistrate Jason Schubert fined Cossens $450 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

