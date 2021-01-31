Farnborough driver cops two-year ban

Ivan Mark Davenport paid a hefty price for being caught driving while disqualified by a court order.

When your licence is disqualified by a court order, you cannot drive.

Ivan Mark Davenport knew that, but he thought he had no other option.

He got caught and it cost him a two-year licence disqualification and a $750 fine.

The 29-year-old was at Stony Creek, Byfield, on January 10 with his partner and his three-year-old son when he said she nearly had an accident while driving and suffered a panic attack.

Davenport said it was getting late in the day, his partner couldn’t continue driving, and he believed there were no other options but for him to drive them home.

At 5.50pm, police intercepted the vehicle on Farnborough Rd and checks revealed Davenport was disqualified from driving by a court order.

He pleaded guilty to that offence in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday.

Davenport told Magistrate Jason Schubert the couple had no other options to get home and could not afford a taxi.

“If there was any other way to get back, I would have,” he said.

Mr Schubert applied the mandatory disqualification period.

