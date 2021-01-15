Menu
Smoke seen from North Keppel Island. Photo: Facebook
Health

Farnborough fire visible from Keppels

Timothy Cox
15th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Flames visible from North Keppel Island are under control.

Emergency services confirmed there was a contained fire burning near Fishing Creek Road, Farnborough.

Crews first responded to the vegetation fire on Thursday.

It does not pose a threat, but smoke may affect surrounding areas.

farnborough fire great keppel island qfes rockhampton
