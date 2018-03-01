Farnborough home with a view goes up for auction

COOKE'S Property Agent are currently showcasing a lavish property at 125 Woodwind Valley Rd, Farnborough for prospective buyers.

The 8.4 acre, two-story home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a powder room and eight garage spaces, as well as a two-bedroom guest house.

With 10-foot, cedar cathedral ceilings in games room and the master bedroom, and ocean views from nearly every room, the house is bound to be a hit for the Capricornia.

The kitchen details black granite tops and Miele appliances,and the large rear patio stretches the full length of the house with a built-in barbecue kitchen and a Van Nunen swimming pool overlooking the rural scenery.

There is a separate laundry with five kilowatts of solar power, as well as solar and electric hot water, bore water to the toilets and rainwater to the remainder of the house.

The property has five rainwater tanks, automated sprinkler systems for the lawn areas surrounding the house, and established fruit orchards with several mango varieties, citrus, lychee and avocado trees.

There is also room for horses, with an Olympic-sized equestrian quadrangle that could be restored to its former glory.

The property is being sold at auction on March 10 at 10.30am.